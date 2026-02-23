Bountiful first Tet catch lifts spirits of Khanh Hoa fishermen

The atmosphere at Hon Ro Fishing Port in Nam Nha Trang Ward, Khanh Hoa Province, was bustling on the morning of Feb 23, the 7th day of Tet, as a procession of fishing vessels docked one after another, their holds brimming with freshly caught fish.

Fishermen unload tuna from their vessels’ holds onto the dock for sale to traders.

For local fishermen, the first voyage of the year carries significance beyond livelihood. It is also a ritual to “receive blessings from the sea,” a gesture of hope for fair winds and calm waters in the months ahead. Huynh Van Tien, a fisherman from Nam Nha Trang Ward who had just returned from a fishing trip, said the joy shared by boat owners and crew members multiplies when vessels reach port safely with a respectable catch. With seafood prices edging up at the start of the year, incomes have improved, further lifting spirits among fishing communities.

Crew members rejoice as their Tet-spanning voyage yields large, high-value catches.

In recent days, authorities have stepped up their presence both at the port and offshore, accompanying fishermen on voyages that span the old and new year. Outreach efforts and reminders to strictly comply with fishing regulations are being carried out regularly.

Mr. Nguyen Van Ba, Head of the Hon Ro Port Management Board, said that 68 tuna longliners set sail during the Tet holiday and are expected to return to port in about seven days.

To facilitate vessel departures, arrivals, and fish unloading, Hon Ro Port has arranged round-the-clock staffing to assist fishermen with required administrative procedures. Fisheries logistics services — including fresh water, fuel, and ice supplies — have also been systematically organized to ensure convenient access.

Vessel owners purchase essential supplies and ice to prepare for their next offshore journey.

In recent years, fishermen in Khanh Hoa have strictly observed regulations against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, in the hope that Vietnam’s seafood sector will soon see the removal of the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning.

Mr. Le Dinh Khiem, Head of the Khanh Hoa Sub-Department of Fisheries, Seas and Islands, said the province is currently home to 5,125 fishing vessels, underscoring both the scale of the fleet and the need for rigorous oversight. Of these, 2,666 vessels measure between 6 and under 12 meters, 973 range from 12 to under 15 meters, and 1,486 vessels 15 meters and above are subject to mandatory installation of vessel monitoring systems.

Khanh Hoa fishermen strictly adhere to the “departure declaration, arrival reporting” requirement, stepping up efforts to help lift the IUU “yellow card.”

All fishing boats have been registered and fully updated on the Vnfishbase national fisheries database. The rate of fishing license issuance has reached 100 percent, effectively putting an end to the operation of so-called “three-no” vessels — those lacking registration, inspection, or licensing — that once operated beyond regulatory control.

By Hieu Giang – Translated by Thuy Doan