HCMC People’s Council Chairwoman presents Party membership badges in District 3

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le presented Party membership badges to Party members in District 3 on January 23.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (R) presents Party membership badges to veteran Party members in District 3 on January 23. (Photo: SGGP)

The event held by the Party Committee, the People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fattherland Front Committee of District 3 aims to mark the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3, 1930–2025).

Accordingly, 101 Party members in the district received Party membership badges, including two veteran Party members granted 70-year Party membership badges.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (R) presents 70-year Party membership badge to Mr. La Thanh Phu. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (3rd, L) and former Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Than Thi Thu (3rd, R) present 50-year Party membership badges to veteran Party members. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the meeting, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le highlighted the outstanding contributions of Party members towards the revolutionary cause of the Party and the city’s development.

Secretary of the Party Committee of District 3, Nguyen Thanh Xuan said that the locality have completed the reorganization of quarters and wards, encouraged residents to donate land for the expansion of 45 alleyways, and promoted administrative reforms. The total State budget collection reaches 102.6 percent of the annual estimate.

Additionally, the district has completed 100 percent of compensation payment, support provision and resettlement for the construction project of Metro Line 2 (Ben Thanh-Tham Luong).

Secretary of the Party Committee of District 3, Nguyen Thanh Xuan speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (R) and former Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Than Thi Thu (L) attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

101 Party members in District 3 receive Party membership badges. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thanh Chung – Translated by Kim Khanh