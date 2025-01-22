HCMC’s chairman presents Party membership badges to Party members in District 1

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on January 21 presented Party membership badges to Party members in District 1.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai presents Party membership badges to Party members in District 1. (Photo: SGGP)

The event aims to mark the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3, 1930–2025).

Accordingly, 140 Party members in the district received Party membership badges, and two others were bestowed with the Party membership badges.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1, Duong Anh Duc, highlighted the outstanding contributions of Party members to the struggle for independence, national construction and protection, and the city’s growth.

Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1, Duong Anh Duc (3rd, R) offers Party membership badges to Party members. (Photo: SGGP)

The Secretary of the District 1 Party Committee believed that the Party members would always be shining examples for cadres and Party members to follow, strive, and improve their revolutionary moral qualities as well as enhance their work capacity to serve the people. They will continue to be exemplary models and contribute to the common cause, truly deserving to be typical communists of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

On this occasion, District 1 also rewarded grassroots Party committees that had excellent performances in 2024, party members who gained outstanding achievements for five consecutive years, and the secretaries of the Party cells of quarters in the district.

By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh