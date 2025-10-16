HCMC People’s Council Chairperson surveys key transport projects

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh led a working delegation to inspect major transport connectivity projects in the Ba Ria–Vung Tau area on October 16 afternoon.

The field survey provides a foundation for the Economic and Budget Committee of the municipal People’s Council to carry out appraisal work in preparation for the upcoming meeting.

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Chairman Vo Van Minh and members of the delegation listen to brief reports on the progress of key projects and works. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

These are large-scale projects identified in the Resolution of the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and are expected to be submitted to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for consideration in the next meeting.

The delegation focused on inspecting routes connecting Ring Road No.4, the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway, inter-port roads, and roads 991, 992 and 994, as well as the area planned for the development of a free trade zone linked to the Cai Mep Ha seaport.

The delegation inspects the Phuoc An Bridge project, which is a component of the Cai Mep–Thi Vai interport road project that links the port system with industrial zones along the Cai Mep–Thi Vai River. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)



Mr. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council, stated that the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee identified several key projects and works for the 2025–2030 term. Among them, the Cai Mep–Thi Vai Port area and its connecting routes, the urban railway lines linking to Vung Tau, and expressways leading to this area hold great significance for Ho Chi Minh City.

This region also has strong development potential associated with the proposed free trade zone, the operational capacity of the Cai Mep–Thi Vai Port, and the Can Gio area, along with transport routes connecting the Long Thanh International Airport with the port, Ho Chi Minh City and Ho Tram.

During the on-site survey, Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Vo Van Minh listened to reports from representatives of departments, agencies and relevant units on the planning, implementation and resource allocation for major transport projects in the former Ba Ria–Vung Tau area.

Project management boards also reported on project progress, disbursement status, and proposed key strategic connection works to be included in the 2026–2030 medium-term public investment plan.

>>>Below are images during the field survey of the working delegation on the afternoon of October 16.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong