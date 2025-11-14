HCMC People’s Committee has three additional Vice Chairmen

With the appointment of three new Vice Chairmen, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee now comprises a total of nine Vice Chairpersons.

Delegates cast their votes in the election. (Photo: SGGP)

On November 14, during the 5th session of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the 2021-2026 term, delegates elected Mr. Hoang Nguyen Dinh, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and Permanent Deputy Head of the HCMC Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission; Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance, Nguyen Cong Vinh; and Mr. Tran Van Bay, Chief Inspector of Ho Chi Minh City, as Vice Chairmen of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for the 10th term, 2021–2026.

The election results saw Mr. Hoang Nguyen Dinh secure 149 out of 161 votes, representing 92.55 percent; Mr. Nguyen Cong Vinh received 159 out of 161 votes, or 98.76 percent; and Mr. Tran Van Bay garnered 160 out of 161 votes, equivalent to 99.38 percent.

As a result, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee now consists of Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc and nine Vice Chairpersons, including Nguyen Loc Ha, Nguyen Van Dung, Nguyen Manh Cuong, Bui Xuan Cuong, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Bui Minh Thanh, Hoang Nguyen Dinh, Nguyen Cong Vinh, and Tran Van Bay.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang (R) and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City leaders present flowers to congratulate the newly elected Vice Chairmen of the City People’s Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh