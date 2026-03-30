HCMC People’s Council approves Resolution on 2026 regular sessions

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council has adopted a resolution outlining the schedule and key agenda of its regular sessions in 2026, focusing on socio-economic development, governance oversight and public accountability.

At the first session of the 11th-term Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council (2026–2031), held on the morning of March 30, Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Van Tho presented and passed a resolution on organizing regular sessions in 2026.

Accordingly, in 2026, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council will hold two regular sessions, comprising plenary meetings in the hall and group discussion sessions.

Delegates vote during the session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The mid-year session is scheduled for the last week of June. It will focus on reviewing reports on the first-half performance and outlining tasks for the remaining six months of 2026 from the Standing Committee of the People’s Council, its committees, the municipal People’s Committee, the People’s Court, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Procuracy and the HCMC Department of Civil Judgement Enforcement.

Additionally, the session will review and discuss reports from the municipal People’s Committee on socio-economic performance in the first six months of the year, plans for the second half, the implementation of the local state budget, crime prevention and control, and the handling of complaints, denunciations, and petitions from agencies, organizations and individuals.

At the first session of the 11th-term Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City plans to present its report on participation in building local government, as well as public opinions and recommendations, and propose necessary issues to the People’s Council and the municipal People’s Committee.

Additionally, the session will review a thematic supervision report by the Standing Committee of the People’s Council on preparations for the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term. It will also decide on key socio-economic matters within its authority, conduct question-and-answer sessions, and consider and adopt draft resolutions.

Delegates vote during the session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The year-end session is expected to take place in the first week of December this year, focusing on reviewing reports on the 2026 performance and setting directions and tasks for 2027 from the Standing Committee of the People’s Council, its committees, the municipal People’s Committee, the People’s Court, the People’s Procuracy and the municipal Civil Judgment Enforcement Department.

It will also examine reports from the municipal People’s Committee on socio-economic conditions in 2026 and plans for 2027; the implementation of the local state budget; anti-corruption and anti-negative practices; thrift practice and waste prevention; crime prevention and control; and the settlement of complaints and petitions.

Furthermore, the session will review the implementation results of the city’s 2026 theme “Improving and enhancing the quality of the organizational apparatus – Unblocking institutional bottlenecks – Breakthrough in infrastructure – Enhancing service efficiency for the people”; decide on important socio-economic issues within its authority, conduct question-and-answer activities, and approve draft resolutions under the jurisdiction of the HCMC People’s Council.

By Thu Huong, Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong