HCMC Party Chief expresses confidence in new-term people's council

Speaking at the first session of the 11th-tenure HCMC People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term on March 30, the Secretary of the municipal Party Committee emphasized the need to translate determination into action and policy into tangible results.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang speaks at the session. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang expressed confidence that the new-term People's Council will make the right decisions, conduct targeted oversight, and act decisively and effectively, fulfilling the trust and expectations of the city’s residents.

Speaking at the session, he emphasized that the 11th-term Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term holds special significance, marking the beginning of a new term and a new development phase for the city, with higher demands and greater expectations.

He noted that the successful election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, with a very high voter turnout, reflects the trust and expectations of the public. The fact that 125 elected deputies of the 11th-tenure Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term is not only an honor but also a substantial responsibility.

According to Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, the city is entering a new development phase with numerous opportunities arising from major directives of the Central Government, particularly the special mechanisms and policies designated for the city. The most pressing issue now is to implement these initiatives more swiftly and effectively, demonstrating both initiative and accountability for the common good. In this context, the City People’s Council must truly serve as the institutional and oversight center of the city’s development.

Delegates attend the session. (Photo: SGGP)

The Party Chief of the city called on the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council to focus on enhancing the quality of policy institutionalization, transforming directives—especially special mechanisms—into resolutions that pave the way, remove bottlenecks, unlock resources, and generate clear, tangible changes in practice.

He also called for a comprehensive reform of oversight activities. Supervision must be substantive and targeted, identifying obstacles early, issuing timely warnings, and ensuring follow-through until solutions are fully implemented.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang emphasized the need to strengthen the relationship between the City People’s Council and the People’s Committee as the two pillars of city governance: one pillar for decision-making and oversight, the other for implementation.

These two pillars must operate in harmony and support each other so that every policy decision is quickly implemented and yields tangible results, Mr. Tran Luu Quang emphasized, while urging the City People’s Council to continue promoting the development of a modern government and smart governance.

Delegates attend the session. (Photo: SGGP)

The Party Secretary expressed his expectation that each City Council deputy remain close to the people, be attentive to their needs, faithfully represent their voices, and see through the resolution of citizens’ petitions to completion.

According to Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, for the city to achieve rapid and sustainable development, it is essential to translate determination into action and policy into tangible results. In this process, the City People’s Council plays a crucial role in shaping institutional frameworks, allocating resources, and overseeing implementation.

The Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee has full confidence that the new-term People's Council will make the right decisions, conduct targeted oversight, and act decisively and effectively, meeting the trust and expectations of the city’s residents, he emphasized.

By Ngo Binh, Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh