Mr. Nguyen Van Tho elected as Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Council

At the fifth session of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for term 2021–2026 on the morning of November 14, delegates elected Mr. Nguyen Van Tho, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for term 2021–2026, as Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the same term.

He has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee since July 1, 2025, and is tasked with assisting the Chairman in the fields of national defense, security, internal affairs, as well as inspection, supervision and oversight from the central and Government delegations.

Previously, delegates also voted to dismiss Mr. Pham Thanh Kien from the position of Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the term 2021–2026 to take another role.

Accordingly, he has been reassigned and appointed by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee as Head of the Organization Commission of the committee.

Currently, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council is chaired by Mr. Vo Van Minh, along with Vice Chairmen including Mr. Tran Van Tuan, Mr. Nguyen Van Tho, Mr. Huynh Thanh Nhan and Mr. Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong.

By Cam Nuong, Thu Huong, Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong