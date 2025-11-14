Ho Chi Minh City

Mr. Nguyen Van Tho elected as Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Council

SGGPO

Mr. Nguyen Van Tho, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee holds the position of Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council for the term 2021–2026.

At the fifth session of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for term 2021–2026 on the morning of November 14, delegates elected Mr. Nguyen Van Tho, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for term 2021–2026, as Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the same term.

572034230336095504-4494-6888.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council delegates vote at the session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)
img-0618-152-9083.jpeg
Delegates attend the fifth session of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

He has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee since July 1, 2025, and is tasked with assisting the Chairman in the fields of national defense, security, internal affairs, as well as inspection, supervision and oversight from the central and Government delegations.

5cab56d7-8b74-4b28-a857-8cffd3865417-6337-675.jpg
HCMC leaders present flowers to congratulate Mr. Nguyen Van Tho and Mr. Pham Thanh Kien. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Previously, delegates also voted to dismiss Mr. Pham Thanh Kien from the position of Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the term 2021–2026 to take another role.

Accordingly, he has been reassigned and appointed by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee as Head of the Organization Commission of the committee.

Currently, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council is chaired by Mr. Vo Van Minh, along with Vice Chairmen including Mr. Tran Van Tuan, Mr. Nguyen Van Tho, Mr. Huynh Thanh Nhan and Mr. Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong.

Related News
By Cam Nuong, Thu Huong, Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Mr. Nguyen Van Tho the fifth session of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn