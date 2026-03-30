HCMC elects seven vice chairpersons of People’s Committee for 2026–2031 term

On March 30, at the first session of the 11th-term Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term, personnel procedures were conducted to elect vice chairpersons of the municipal People’s Committee.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc presents a proposal nominating candidates for the positions of Vice Chairpersons of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2026–2031 tenure. (Photo: SGGP)

At the session, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc presented a proposal nominating candidates for the positions of Vice Chairpersons of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2026–2031 tenure.

The nominees included Nguyen Loc Ha, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee; Nguyen Manh Cuong, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee; Hoang Nguyen Dinh, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee; Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee; Bui Minh Thanh, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee; Tran Van Bay, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee; and Nguyen Cong Vinh, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee.

Delegates cast ballots to elect key positions. (Photo: SGGP)

A total of 123 delegates of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council attending the session cast their votes by secret ballot. As a result, all seven nominees were successfully elected as vice chairpersons of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for the 2026–2031 term.

Specifically:

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha received 121 votes in favor, equivalent to 98.37 percent.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong secured 122 votes in favor, or 99.19 percent.

Mr. Hoang Nguyen Dinh obtained 115 votes in favor, accounting for 93.5 percent.

Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong garnered 123 votes in favor, reaching 100 percent.

Mr. Bui Minh Thanh received 120 votes in favor, equivalent to 97.56 percent.

Mr. Tran Van Bay secured 122 votes in favor, or 99.19 percent.

Mr. Nguyen Cong Vinh obtained 122 votes in favor, accounting for 99.19 percent.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh