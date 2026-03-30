HCMC Chairman appoints Director of Department of Finance

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc presents appointment decision and congratulates Mr. Hoang Vu Thanh with flowers. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee presented the appointment decision to Mr. Hoang Vu Thanh, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance, assigning him to serve as Director of the Department.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc congratulated Mr. Hoang Vu Thanh on being entrusted with the new responsibility, affirming that he is a seasoned official who has grown through various positions in the finance sector, demonstrating competence, strong political mettle, practical experience, and a high sense of responsibility, thereby contributing to the city’s socio-economic development achievements.

He underscored the pivotal role of the finance sector in the goal of building Ho Chi Minh City into a global city and a key growth pole of the country. He also called on the newly appointed Director of the Department of Finance to further leverage his experience, uphold internal unity, harness collective intelligence, and proactively advise the municipal People’s Committee in effectively implementing the resolutions of the City Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term, thereby contributing to the city’s rapid and sustainable development.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee and delegates congratulate Mr. Hoang Vu Thanh. (Photo: SGGP)

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee also called on the leadership, officials, civil servants, and employees of the Department of Finance to continue upholding solidarity and unity and to effectively fulfill their assigned tasks.

Upon assuming the post, Mr. Hoang Vu Thanh pledged to continuously enhance his professional qualifications and expertise and, together with the Department’s leadership, to maintain unity and cohesion while effectively carrying out assigned duties and proactively advising the city on strategic directions for socio-economic development.

The newly appointed Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance, Hoang Vu Thanh, born in 1974 in Hai Phong, holds a Master’s degree in Economics and an advanced degree in political theory.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee delivers remarks assigning tasks. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Hoang Vu Thanh delivers remarks upon assuming his duties. (Photo: SGGP)

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh