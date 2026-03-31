Ho Chi Minh City promotes economic diplomacy

On March 31, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh held a working session with heads of Vietnam’s overseas representative missions for the 2025–2028 tenure before the ambassadors and consuls general assume their duties.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and heads of Vietnam’s overseas representative missions attend the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

At the working session, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh congratulated the newly appointed ambassadors and consuls general on being entrusted by the Party and the State with important responsibilities at a time when the country is entering a new stage of development.

Providing an overview of the city’s development orientation, Mr. Hoang Nguyen Dinh said that the 2025–2030 Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress has set forth a range of key targets, including an average GRDP growth rate of 10–11 percent per year, with the digital economy expected to account for 30–40 percent of GRDP. To realize these objectives, Ho Chi Minh City identifies external relations as a regular and strategic task of paramount importance.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The city expected that overseas representative missions will continue to serve as reliable bridges, contributing to enhanced mutual understanding and the expansion of trade and investment ties with partner countries. To date, Ho Chi Minh City has established cooperative and friendly relations with 87 localities and 21 international partners.

Calling on Vietnam’s overseas representative missions to continue supporting Ho Chi Minh City in advancing economic diplomacy, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh noted that, in the coming time, the city will prioritize attracting investment in key sectors such as semiconductors, information and communications technology, renewable energy, infrastructure, logistics, and the development of an international financial center.

In addition, the city expects heads of overseas representative missions to provide policy advice on global economic trends; promote cooperation in science and technology, knowledge transfer, and people-to-people diplomacy; and strengthen engagement with overseas Vietnamese communities.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang expresses her impression of Ho Chi Minh City’s dynamic development and strategic vision. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the delegation, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang expressed her impression of Ho Chi Minh City’s dynamic development and strategic vision, while highlighting the city’s important role and position in the country’s overall development, particularly following the milestone of administrative boundary consolidation in July 2025.

According to Ms. Nguyen Minh Hang, alongside external relations and national defense and security, the formulation of international cooperation strategies and the promotion of economic diplomacy should continue to be identified as regular and key tasks of strategic importance.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh offers a gift to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, many ambassadors and consuls general put forward practical ideas and orientations, providing Ho Chi Minh City with additional approaches to achieve its development goals. Members of the delegation affirmed their commitment to promoting their role as bridges, while proactively and closely coordinating with the city’s departments and agencies to effectively implement economic diplomacy activities.

In his closing remarks, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh extended his best wishes to the newly appointed ambassadors and consuls general for the successful fulfillment of their assignments, thereby contributing to the development of Ho Chi Minh City and the country as a whole.

At the working session (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh