HCMC seeks solutions to remove IT workforce bottlenecks at communes, wards

As Ho Chi Minh City accelerates digital transformation and administrative reform, local authorities are grappling with a shortage of IT personnel, posing a major challenge to effective implementation at the grassroots level.

Vinh Loc Commune, after its merger, now spans nearly 31 square kilometers with over 167,000 residents, making it one of the city’s most populous areas. Despite strong administrative reform performance, it faces a serious shortage of Information Technology (IT) personnel.

According to Mr. Pham Cong Anh Vu, Director of the commune’s Public Administrative Service Center, only eight staff members handle a heavy daily workload, maintaining a 99 percent on-time processing rate. However, the lack of stable IT support remains a major challenge.

This situation is not unique to Vinh Loc. Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nhan, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tan Vinh Loc Commune, pointed out that most officials are handling multiple roles, with uneven levels of digital proficiency, while job demands and cybersecurity requirements continue to increase. At the same time, recruitment mechanisms and incentive policies remain insufficient to attract IT talent. Fragmented data systems and limited interconnectivity further hinder the progress of digital transformation.

Similarly, Mr. Nguyen Truong Giang, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tan My Ward, said that although digital transformation initiatives have been rolled out comprehensively, including shared citywide platforms, full digital signatures in document management, an Intelligent Operations Center (IOC), free public Wi-Fi, and “Market 4.0” cashless payment models, significant challenges persist. He acknowledged that digital transformation at the grassroots level is still new and complex, with many officials lacking adequate technological skills and often working on a part-time basis, resulting in limited depth of implementation.

At Tan My Ward, Vice Chairman Nguyen Truong Giang noted that although digital systems have been widely implemented, limited IT capacity and part-time staffing hinder effective deployment.

Meanwhile, Ms. Nguyen Thi Thao, Chairwoman of Vinh Loc Commune, said that several administrative systems remain unstable, and the National Public Service Portal is often overloaded, affecting service delivery.

Civil servants and staff at the Public Administrative Service Center of Vinh Loc Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, guide residents in completing administrative procedures. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

To address the issue, she proposed applying policies under Decree 179/2025/ND-CP to retain qualified personnel. Experts also warn that without timely incentives, grassroots digital transformation teams may shrink, risking disruptions to local digital infrastructure.

Seeking solutions

Regarding the shortage of IT personnel, Ms. Nguyen Thi Thao, Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Vinh Loc Commune, said the commune currently has 25 semi-specialized staff, 19 of whom are eligible to transition to civil servant status, including those working in innovation and digital transformation. She proposed that the city introduce mechanisms to allow this group to benefit from policies under Decree 179/2025/ND-CP in order to retain talent and prevent brain drain.

Residents carry out administrative procedures at the Public Administrative Service Center of Tan Hung Ward. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

The issue has also been raised by delegates at the conference “Promoting Grassroots Digital Transformation and Removing Barriers to Technology Resource Connectivity,” held in mid-March this year.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Hieu, Deputy Chief of the Office of the People’s Council and People’s Committee of Tan Son Nhat Ward, noted that most digital transformation personnel at the ward level are currently non-specialized staff who are not entitled to official incentives. After May 31, many may leave if not covered under Decree 179, posing a risk of workforce shortages in operating digital infrastructure. Additionally, some older local officials face difficulties adapting to technology, hindering data synchronization at the grassroots level.

By Quang Huy, Bui Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong