HCMC opens thematic exhibition commemorating President Ton Duc Thang

A thematic exhibition has opened in Ho Chi Minh City to honor the life, legacy and enduring contributions of President Ton Duc Thang on the 46th anniversary of his passing.

On the morning of March 30, the Ton Duc Thang Museum held a ceremony marking the 46th anniversary of the passing of President Ton Duc Thang (March 30, 1980 – March 30, 2026), paying tribute to his immense contributions and noble character.

Delegates perform opening rituals.

At the ceremony, Mr. Pham Thanh Nam, Director of the museum, reviewed the life, career and significant contributions of President Ton Duc Thang. He noted that from a young worker who witnessed the country under colonial rule, President Ton Duc Thang devoted himself to the revolutionary cause. Despite enduring harsh years in prison, his determination only grew stronger, making him a symbol of resilience, steadfastness and national unity.

Although President Ton Duc Thang has passed away, his simple moral example and lifelong dedication to the people remain a guiding light for future generations.

The ceremony served not only as a moment of deep gratitude but also as a reminder for individuals to continue learning from and following his example.

During the event, the Ton Duc Thang Museum received valuable documents and artifacts from the Military Zone 7 Museum, Ms. Ton Thi Bach Tuyet, his relative, and Ms. Tran Nam Huong, granddaughter of revolutionary Ung Van Khiem.

On this occasion, the museum also opened a thematic exhibition showcasing the formation and development of the Asian Mechanical School, now the Cao Thang Technical College, which has trained generations of skilled workers contributing significantly to society.

Through displayed artifacts and documents, the exhibition highlights Ton Duc Thang’s journey from a mechanical student to a worker at Ba Son Shipyard, and later a leader of the labor movement and a steadfast revolutionary.

The exhibition runs at the Ton Duc Thang Museum from March 30 to August 10.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong