Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc calls for faster, more decisive, effective action

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc has pledged swift, decisive and effective governance, emphasizing innovation, accountability and people-centered development as the city enters a crucial new term.

At noon on March 30, during the first session of the 11th-term Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council (2026–2031), the Standing Board of the municipal People’s Committee and its members officially made their debut.

Addressing the session, HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc expressed his gratitude to the People’s Council deputies for their trust in electing the Chairman, Vice Chairpersons and members of the municipal People’s Committee for the new term.

He described the role as both a great honor and a heavy responsibility before the Party organization, government and people of the city.

The Standing Board and members of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee make their debut at the session. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc stressed that the 2026–2031 term holds special significance, as the city must accelerate growth, transform its development model, and achieve rapid and sustainable development goals. He emphasized that to implement key resolutions, the government must move faster, act more decisively, and deliver greater effectiveness, embracing bold thinking, decisive action, and accountability, while placing citizens and businesses at the heart of its service.

On behalf of the municipal People’s Committee leaders, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc pledged to strengthen discipline, responsibility and unity within the administration. The city government will foster solidarity, creativity and action to build a modern, integrity-driven, service-oriented administration.

The municipal People’s Committee will prioritize removing bottlenecks, effectively implementing special mechanisms and policies, and proposing new ones to unlock resources. It will also promote new growth drivers such as the digital economy, green economy and innovation, striving for double-digit growth and sustainable development.

Efforts will also focus on accelerating infrastructure development and improving quality of life. The city plans to optimize development space, mobilize resources to fast-track key projects, and address major urban challenges, including traffic congestion, flooding, environmental issues, housing, education, and healthcare. It also aims to achieve a drug-free city by 2030, ensuring safer and better living conditions for residents.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc affirmed that the city government will remain open to feedback, strengthen coordination with Party bodies, the People’s Council, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations to build a broad social consensus. He also expressed hope for continued leadership from the municipal Party Committee and support from the People’s Council, voters and citizens.

Delegates vote during the session. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

At the same session, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council also made its debut. Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Vo Van Minh pledged to renew operations and act decisively for the benefit of the people.

He affirmed that the new role is both an honor and a responsibility, committing to dedicate himself fully to fulfilling assigned duties. As the city enters a new development phase, he emphasized the need for the People’s Council to innovate its operations, enhance effectiveness, and uphold its role as a representative body reflecting the will and aspirations of the people.

He also committed to improving the quality of council sessions, strengthening oversight, focusing on key and urgent issues, and ensuring that post-supervision recommendations are effectively implemented. Enhancing voter engagement, promoting dialogue, and advancing digital transformation to improve transparency and efficiency will also be key priorities.

Mr. Vo Van Minh underscored the importance of maintaining unity and close coordination with the municipal People’s Committee and other institutions to successfully implement resolutions and achieve the city’s development goals.

He pledged to continuously improve his moral integrity and professional capacity, uphold unity and innovation, and act in the best interests of the city and its people.

Delegates attend the first session of the 11th-term Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

The Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for the 2026–2031 term includes Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc and Vice Chairpersons Nguyen Loc Ha, Nguyen Manh Cuong, Hoang Nguyen Dinh, Bui Xuan Cuong, Bui Minh Thanh, Tran Van Bay, and Nguyen Cong Vinh. The Ho Chi Minh HCMC People’s Committee for the 2026–2031 term has 17 members.

By Ngo Binh, Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong