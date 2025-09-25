HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang meets voters in Ba Ria – Vung Tau

Deputies’ group No. 15 of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Deputies Delegation met voters of Ba Ria, Long Huong and Tam Long wards ahead of the 10th session of the 15th-tenure National Assembly.

The meeting took place on the morning of September 25 in Ba Ria Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang together with Deputies’ group No. 15 of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Deputies Delegation meets voters of Ba Ria, Long Huong and Tam Long wards. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Attending the event were National Assembly deputies, including Tran Luu Quang, Member of Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Nguyen Thi Yen, former Standing Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and former Head of the Ba Ria – Vung Tau National Assembly Deputies Delegation; Huynh Thi Phuc, Permanent Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Deputies Delegation for the 15th tenure; and Duong Tan Quan, Deputy Director of Phu My City Medical Center.

At the session, Permanent Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Deputies Delegation Huynh Thi Phuc provided updates on the national and city socio-economic situation since the beginning of the year.

National Assembly deputy Nguyen Thi Yen provides information on the expected agenda of the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Specifically, Ho Chi Minh City sustained its position as Vietnam’s economic locomotive in the first nine months, with GRDP expanding 7.85 percent, creating a strong foundation to achieve 2024 objectives and prepare for the 2026–2030 phase.

The service sector achieved comprehensive growth, such as retail sales up by over 15 percent; accommodation and catering services by more than 20 percent; and travel and tourism by nearly 39 percent. In addition, the city recorded more than 42,000 newly established enterprises, with nearly VND1 quadrillion (US$37.8 billion) in additional registered capital.

Permanent Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Deputies Delegation Huynh Thi Phuc provides updates on the national and city socio-economic situation since the beginning of the year.(Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Budget revenue in Ho Chi Minh City exceeded VND570 trillion (US$21.6 billion), equal to 115.6 percent of the same period, a notable highlight. Ho Chi Minh City has also allocated its budget with a focus on development investment and social welfare.

Ho Chi Minh City also prioritizes social welfare as issuing tens of thousands of health insurance cards, building or repairing thousands of homes for low-income households, and creating nearly 39,000 jobs.

Public investment also gained momentum, with disbursement up almost 27 percent.

Constituents present at the voter meeting on September 25 morning. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The city recorded more than US$15.4 billion in realized FDI, up 8.8 percent year-on-year; recorded 28.5 percent rise in budget collection and more than 31 percent rise in expenditure, ensuring allocations for key development, defense, digital transformation and social programs.

Before the meeting with voters, the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Deputies Delegation, together with the Party Committees, People’s Councils, People’s Committees and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees of Ba Ria, Tam Long and Long Huong wards, paid tribute and offered incense at the Long Phuoc and Hoa Long Martyrs’ Temples.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and the delegation extend a moment of silence, expressing deep respect and profound gratitude for the great contributions of predecessors and heroic martyrs. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and the delegation offer incense in tribute to heroic martyrs at the Hoa Long Martyrs’ Temple. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

In a solemn atmosphere, they extended a moment of silence, expressing deep respect and profound gratitude for the great contributions of predecessors and heroic martyrs who bravely sacrificed their lives for national liberation, as well as for the cause of building and defending the country.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong