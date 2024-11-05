HCMC Party official presents Party membership badge to veteran Party members

The Party Committee of District 1 in HCMC on November 4 presented the 60-year Party membership badge to veteran Party member Tran Thi Ngoc Minh, former Secretary of the Party Committee of Dong Nai Province.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai presents 60-year Party membership badge to veteran Party member Tran Thi Ngoc Minh. (Photo: SGGP)



Attending the event, Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai highly appreciated the outstanding contribution of veteran Party member Tran Thi Ngoc Minh to the building and development of the Party as well as the construction and development of the country.

He highly appreciated the outstanding contribution of a veteran Party member and hoped Ms. Tran Thi Ngoc Minh would continue to be a shining example for future generations.

Ms. Tran Thi Ngoc Minh was born in 1945 in Ba Ria-Vung Tau and joined the Party in 1965. She was honored with titles, including the Second-class Independence Order, the second-class anti-American Resistance Medal, provincial-Emulation Soldiers.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and officials of the city congratulate veteran Party member Tran Thi Ngoc Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai presents 70-year Party membership badge to veteran Party member Nguyen Thi Ve. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the Party Committee of District 11 in HCMC handed over a 70-year Party membership badge to veteran Party member Nguyen Thi Ve.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai wished her good health and joy and hoped she would continue to be a shining example for generations of young people.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh