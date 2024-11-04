City Party Chief grants Party membership badge to former Vice President

The Party Committee of District 1, Ho Chi Minh City this morning held a ceremony to grant the 45-year-old Party membership badge to former Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh.

Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen along with former Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, former Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Pham Phuong Thao and former Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam arrived at the private house of former Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh to present the Party badge to her.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen congratulates Ms. Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh on receiving the 45-year Party membership badge. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung).

In a warm and friendly atmosphere, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed his honor to directly award the 45-year-old Party membership badge to Ms. Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh.

The city Party Chief said that Comrade Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh was born in a family with patriotic traditions in Quang Nam Province– the land of heroes.

She soon joined revolutionary activities, and after Vietnamese Reunification Day, she continued to devote herself to the development of the country until her retirement.

Former Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh has experienced nearly 20 different working positions from grassroots to central levels during her over 48-year career. She completed the assigned responsibilities and tasks.

Therefore, the 45-year-old Party membership badge is a recognition of the contributions of the Party member for the process of striving, training, learning and growing of Ms. Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh.

Besides, this is a pride not only for her family but also for the party organizations in the neighborhood of her residence, the ward and district party committees and Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

On this occasion, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen extended best wishes for health and joyfulness in life to Ms. Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh and her family; and he believed that the Party member would continue to have contributions to the development of the locality and the city.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expresses his honor to directly award the 45-year-old Party membership badge to former Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

As for the side of former Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, she thanked for the attention of the leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and local leaders, as well as expressed her pride when she was directly awarded the 45-year-old Party membership badge by Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen.

Former Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh said that five years ago, she was also honored to be presented the 40-year-old Party membership badge by the late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Secretary of the Tan Dinh Ward Party Committee in District 1 Pham Xuan Khanh congratulates former Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh on receiving the 45-year Party membership badge. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung).

Former Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh was born in 1959 in the Central province of Quang Nam. She was admitted into the Party in 1979 and is currently a Party member in Tan Dinh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

