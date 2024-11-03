Phu Nhuan District presents Party membership badges to 102 veteran Party members

The Party Committee of Phu Nhuan District in HCMC presented Party membership badges to 102 Party members on November 2 to mark the 107th anniversary of the Russian October Revolution (November 7, 1917 – 2024).

Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission Tran Kim Yen presents the Party membership badge to a veteran Party member in Phu Nhuan District. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission Tran Kim Yen and Secretary of the Party Committee of Phu Nhuan District Phan Thi Thanh Phuong.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Phu Nhuan District Phan Thi Thanh Phuong affirmed that it is an opportunity to recognize the greatness of the first proletarian revolution, providing a new perspective on the global situation to people. She emphasized loyalty to communist ideology and steadfastness in the goal of national independence associated with socialism based on Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh's thoughts with a determination to build a strong and prosperous Vietnam.

She highly appreciated the outstanding contribution of veteran Party members and hoped the senior people would continue to be shining examples for the next generations.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Phu Nhuan District Phan Thi Thanh Phuong speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, the Party Committee of Phu Nhuan District in HCMC presented Party membership badges to 101 Party members, including one 80-year Party membership badge, five 65-year Party membership badges, three 60-year Party membership badges, nine 55-year Party membership badges, five 50-year Party membership badges, 17 45-year Party membership badges, 48 40-year Party membership badges, 13 30-year Party membership badges; and bestowed 55-year Party membership badge.

Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission Tran Kim Yen (R) and Secretary of the Party Committee of Phu Nhuan District Phan Thi Thanh Phuong (L) present the Party membership badges to veteran Party members. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the People's Committee of Phu Nhuan District Nguyen Dong Tung (C) presents the Party membership badges to veteran Party members. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission Tran Kim Yen and Phu Nhuan District's veteran Party members (Photo: SGGP)

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh