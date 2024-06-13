HCMC Party Executive Committee’s 31st session opens

The 31st session of the 11th HCMC Party Executive Committee of the 2020-2025 tenure opened on June 13. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference, delegates have provided opinions on a draft report on the Party and government building work, mass mobilization activities in the first six months of 2024, tasks, and key solutions for the remaining months this year; a draft report on the socio-economic situation in the first six months of 2024 and key tasks for the last six months of 2024; the HCMC planning for the period 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050; and the master plan adjustment project of HCMC until 2040, with a vision to 2060.

The participants have also discussed reports on HCMC’s urban railway system development project in accordance with the Politburo's Conclusion No 49-KL/TW on the development orientation of Vietnam's railway transport to 2030 with a vision towards 2045 and the construction project of the Can Gio International Transshipment Port.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh