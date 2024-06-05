HCMC People's Committee submits draft plan on urban railway system development

The HCMC People's Committee on June 4 submitted a draft plan for the city’s urban railway system development project to the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the municipal People's Committee.

HCMC plans to complete six metro lines running around 183 kilometers by 2035. (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC urban railway system development project has been created in accordance with the Politburo's Conclusion No 49-KL/TW on the development orientation of Vietnam's railway transport to 2030 with a vision towards 2045.

Under the project to develop the urban railway network in HCMC by 2035, the city will complete six metro lines running around 183 kilometers, including metro line 1 with a length of 40.8 kilometers, metro line 2 (20.22 out of 62.8km), metro line 3 (29.53 out of 62.17km), metro line 4 (36.82 out of 43.4km), metro line 5 (32.5 out of 53.87km), and metro line 6 (22.85 out of 53.8km).

By 2045, the city will have an additional 168.36 kilometers, raising the total length of metro routes to more than 351.08 kilometers, including the remaining sections of metro line 2 (42.58km), metro line 3 (32.64km), metro line 4 (6.58km), metro line 5 (21.37km), metro line 6 (30.95km), and metro line 7 (51.23km).

By 2060, the city will finish metro lines 8, 9, and 10, raising the total length of metro routes to more than 510 kilometers. Specifically, the length of metro line 8 is 42.8km, metro line 9 is 28.31km, and metro line 10 is 87.84km.

The project development task force has collected opinions from the specialized agencies of the Ministry of Transport and the capital city of Hanoi City to complete specific mechanisms and policies for investment and implementation of HCMC’s urban railway system development project.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh