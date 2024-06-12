HCMC planning needs to exploit sea space

Although there are only 23km of coastline located in Can Gio District, the city should pay more attention to the sea-based economy.

At the meeting of the Appraisal Council for HCMC Planning documents for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050 (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made by experts at a meeting of the Appraisal Council for HCMC Planning documents for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050 which was held in the city on June 12.

Can Gio Port can fully promote its role as an international port, however, environmental factors must be considered. In addition, the city needs to focus on developing Can Gio sea encroachment tourist urban area. It is an important project that has not been displayed on planning maps yet, President of the Vietnam Urban Planning and Development Association (VUPDA) Tran Ngoc Chinh said.

HCMC still lacks facilities for the organization of large-scale international events, such as a stadium for hosting international cultural and sports events, and international exhibition centers, he added.

The southern metropolis should utilize the Saigon River as a development axis and take this advantage to build preservation programs to promote the value of the river. Additionally, under-construction Long Thanh International Airport also plays an important role for HCMC to strengthen connectivity between the city and neighboring provinces in the region. The airport is an important international gateway. Therefore, the city should pay attention to exploitation when planning, Mr. Tran Ngoc Chinh suggested.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung emphasized that HCMC has been a transit hub for Southeast Asia and the region. Long Thanh International Airport will play a crucial role in helping the city reinforce this position. The city needs to effectively utilize the scenic beauty of the land fund located along the route from the sea to the Soai Rap River.

Assoc Prof Dr Pham Trung Luong, former deputy director of the Vietnam Tourism Development Research Institute noted that HCMC attracts tens of millions of tourists every year. If the city exploits the precious resources of Can Gio effectively, it will contribute to developing the city’s tourism industry and socioeconomic growth.

Dr. Pham Hoai Chung, deputy director of the Institute of Transport Strategy and Development supported the development of coastal roads passing through Phuoc An and Can Gio ports but it needs careful impact assessments to the allocation of goods flows to ports.

Related News HCMC planning realizes development aspirations

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh