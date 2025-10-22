HCMC Party Chief: Major leadership changes ahead for the city

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang announced that the city will undergo significant leadership restructuring to meet the demands of the new development phase.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang speaks at the conference

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee spoke that today at a conference to review the implementation of Resolution 18-NQ/TW of the 12th Party Central Committee on “Continuing to innovate and streamline the political system for greater effectiveness and efficiency.”

Addressing the conference held by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Secretary Tran Luu Quang emphasized the objectives of Resolution 18, noting that the city will see major shifts in its leadership structure. These changes, he said, will take place not only at the city level but also at the commune level, ensuring that leaders at all levels are capable of meeting the demands of the new era.

He also highlighted that the administrative merger of Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, and Ba Ria–Vung Tau into a single expanded HCMC aims to create new development space, opportunities, and resources. This integration would strengthen regional connectivity and establish the largest economic zone in the country placing greater responsibility on HCMC as it enters a new phase of growth.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, however, also pointed out that local-level units still face numerous obstacles and a lack of necessary conditions to execute their duties.

Additionally, the short deadline for task completion, the multiplicity of objectives, and the untimely issuance of guidance from higher levels have caused confusion among local officials regarding implementation. Providing an overall assessment of the implementation of Resolution 18, the Secretary affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City has achieved significant results given its current conditions, mechanisms, and human resources, as well as the need for simultaneous reorganization and multi-tasking.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang presents certificates of merit to collectives and individuals with outstanding achievements in carrying out Resolution 18.

Understanding that the workload will be massive and more challenging, the Secretary stressed the necessity of innovating governance methods, emphasizing that all conduct of civil servants and staff must change to meet the demands of the mission. He requested that every task be materialized into a detailed plan with rigorous inspection and supervision methods, clearly displayed on a Gantt chart for progress tracking. Concurrently, it is essential to increase the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital transformation in inspecting, supervising, and monitoring work progress.

Emphasizing the role and responsibility of the head of each unit, the Secretary required every agency, unit, and individual to fulfill their mandated duties, thereby preventing the avoidance of responsibility.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee awards Certificates of Merit to outstanding collectives and individuals for their achievements in implementing Resolution 18.

He noted that if a local unit is unable to perform a task, Ho Chi Minh City must provide direct support, collaborating with the unit to resolve issues and ensure the task is completed. Under no circumstances should local units be left uncertain or hampered in the processing and resolution of work.

The HCMC Party Committee Secretary also proposed that local administrative units increase exchanges and mutual learning, proactively sharing practical experiences, especially in the areas of organization, management, and administration.

The city will continue to fully equip local units with the necessary means for digital transformation. It is anticipated that by the end of this year, all wards, communes, and special zone will be furnished with end-user devices and stable network infrastructure to support digital transformation efforts.

Simultaneously, Ho Chi Minh City will deploy standardized management software and organize practical, and effective digital skills training for its officials.

Last but not least, he encouraged departments, agencies, and local administrations to increase the application of ChatGPT (an artificial intelligence chatbot) in their work.

He repeated that the 34 party secretaries in provinces and cities across the country are currently non-local personnel. In the future, the central government will implement a roadmap to appoint non-local chairpersons at provincial and municipal administrations, a policy that will subsequently be extended to the commune level. Consequently, Ho Chi Minh City will also implement this policy at all communes.

Regarding the management and utilization of facilities following the administrative merger, the Secretary stated that the Standing Board of the City Party Committee has unanimously agreed on the principle. The Party Committee of the City People's Committee has been assigned to direct the municipal People's Committee, instructing relevant departments and agencies to review for efficient use of existing facilities.

At the end of the conference, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee expressed his desire for the city's political system, especially heads at all organizations and agencies to make greater efforts and demonstrate higher resolve while doing their duties.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan