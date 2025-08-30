HCMC Party Chief, leaders pay tribute to heroes, martyrs, late Presidents

HCMC leaders on August 30 attend memorial and incense offering ceremonies at martyrs' cemeteries in the city to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2025) and the National Day (September 2, 1945–2025).

At the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs’ Cemetery, the delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city, led by Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, offered flowers and incense in remembrance of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and fallen soldiers. The delegation included current and former city leaders, as well as representatives from municipal departments, agencies, and local authorities.

The leaders sincerely commemorated and expressed deep gratitude to the heroes, fallen soldiers who had sacrificed themselves for the nation's independence and freedom.

At the Ho Chi Minh City Cemetery, the delegation also offered flowers and incense in tribute to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, martyrs, senior leaders of the Party, State, and Vietnam Fatherland Front, veteran revolutionaries, generals, and officers of the armed forces.

The delegation observed a moment of silence to honor and express deep gratitude to the Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, fallen soldiers, senior leaders of the Party, State, and Vietnam Fatherland Front, veteran revolutionaries, generals, and officers of the armed forces who devoted their entire lives to the cause of national liberation and made immense contributions to the building and defense of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The delegation offers flowers and incense in remembrance of President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang.

On the same day, the delegation offered flowers and incense in remembrance of President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang, marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day.

At the Ho Chi Minh Museum—Ho Chi Minh City Branch, delegates observed a moment of silence, respectfully offering flowers and incense to honor the great contributions of President Ho Chi Minh, the national liberation hero and outstanding cultural figure of Vietnam.

President Ho Chi Minh has always been a shining example of patriotism and revolutionary heroism; solidarity; fighting spirit; revolutionary morality of diligence, thriftiness, integrity, righteousness, and impartiality; and a spirit of pure international solidarity.

At Ton Duc Thang Museum, the city’s leaders also remembered the revolutionary life and the great contributions made by the late President, an eminent worker and venerable leader of the Vietnamese worker class, whose life and career are a great moral example of a true communist soldier. The late President went through severe hardships in wartime and devoted his entire life to the cause of national liberation.

The delegation then offered flowers at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue walking street in Saigon Ward.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh