HCMC Party Chief heads Administrative Reorganization Steering Committee

Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen is the head of the Steering Committee for Reorganizing Administrative Units.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee has decided to establish a steering committee to oversee the reorganization and restructuring of administrative units at all levels, as well as the development of a two-tier local government model referred to as the steering committee.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen is the head of the Steering Committee for Reorganizing Administrative Units. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

According to the decision, Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen will serve as its head. He is responsible for implementing the administrative reorganization and developing the two-tier local government model.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee serves as the Standing Deputy Head of the Steering Committee for Reorganizing Administrative Units. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, is the standing deputy head of the steering committee.

Deputy heads of the Steering Committee for Reorganizing Administrative Units include Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee; Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council; and Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

The Steering Committee for Reorganizing Administrative Units also includes 33 additional members.

The steering committee is tasked with instructing the development and implementation of a plan regarding the reorganization and restructuring administrative units at all levels, as well as to build a two-tier local government model, in line with the guidelines of the Party and the State.

Its members will execute their duties assigned by the head of the Steering Committee.

The Organization Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs will serve as the standing agencies of the Steering Committee, responsible for acting as the focal point for coordination, consolidation and consulting the implementation of the Steering Committee’s tasks.

After the reorganization, Ho Chi Minh City will have six Party organizations directly under the City Party Committee, 102 Party organizations at the commune and ward level, 985 Party cells under the commune-and-ward level Party organizations, including Party organizations under local Party agencies, People’s Committees, police, military, businesses and public non-business units such as schools, hospitals and healthcare facilities), reducing by 529 Party cells compared to the current structure.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong