Lord Buddha’s 2570th birthday to be held at 3 main ceremonial platforms in HCMC

Most Venerable Thich Le Trang, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council and Head of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Executive Board in HCMC, announced on April 21 the plan for the organization of the Lord Buddha’s 2570th birthday anniversary.

Thousands of Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns, and followers attend a ritual marking Lord Buddha’s 2569th birthday held at the Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

The Grand Celebration of the Buddha's Birthday, Buddhist year 2570, will be solemnly and ceremoniously held to honor the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha Shakyamuni, underscoring its profound spiritual significance.

According to the plan, Vesak Day, marking the 2,570th anniversary of the Lord Buddha’s birthday, is expected to be held at three main ceremonial platforms of the Ho Chi Minh City Buddhist Sangha.

At the headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City Chapter of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha—Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda at Nos. 242–244 on Ba Thang Hai (3/2) Street, Hoa Hung Ward, a range of spiritual programs and rituals will be held during the ceremony celebrating the Lord Buddha’s 2570th birthday from the 8th to the 15th day of the fourth lunar month (on May 24–31).

Specifically, on the 8th day of the fourth lunar month, the Buddha Bathing Ceremony will take place. At 4:00 a.m., all pagodas and monasteries across the city will simultaneously sound three rounds of the Prajna bell and drum to respectfully celebrate the birth of Lord Buddha.

At 7:00 p.m., a ceremonial procession will be held to escort the statue of the Buddha from An Quang Pagoda to the main ceremonial platform at Vietnam Quoc Tu, followed by the performance of the Buddha bathing ritual.

The procession route for the ceremonial escort of the Buddha’s birth statue will pass through Su Van Hanh Street, in front of An Quang Monastery; Ngo Gia Tu Street; the Nga Bay Roundabout; Le Hong Phong Street; Ba Thang Hai Street; and conclude at Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda.

On the 15th day of the fourth lunar month (on May 31), at exactly 4:00 a.m., all pagodas and monasteries across the city will simultaneously sound three rounds of the Prajna bell and drum to mark the commemoration of the Buddha’s birth.

From 4:30 a.m., senior monks, nuns, and Buddhist followers will gather at the main ceremonial platform at Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda to attend the grand celebration. At 5:30 a.m., the official ritual marking the Lord Buddha’s 2570th birthday will commence.

At the Bai Truoc (Front Beach) area in Vung Tau Ward, the ceremony will be held on the 12th day of the fourth lunar month (May 28).

According to the plan, a flower-decorated bicycle parade and electric vehicle procession will take place at 3:30 p.m., followed by the opening of a vegetarian food festival at 4:00 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., the official ritual will be solemnly conducted. At 6:30 p.m., a flower float procession will be held, and at 7:30 p.m., a cultural and artistic program in celebration of Vesak Day will take place.

At the Office of the Executive Committee—Hoi Khanh Monastery, located at No. 29 on Hoi Khanh Pagoda Street, Phu Cuong 1 Quarter, Thu Dau Mot Ward, the 2,570th Lord Buddha’s birthday anniversary will be held on the 10th day of the fourth lunar month (on May 26).

At 6:00 p.m., a ceremonial procession will take place to escort the statue of the Buddha from the Thu Dau Mot Ward People’s Committee to Hoi Khanh Monastery, following the route: Thu Dau Mot Ward People’s Committee – Nga Sau Roundabout – Yersin Street – Hoi Khanh Pagoda Street – Hoi Khanh Monastery. At 6:45 p.m., the official Vesak celebration will commence.

By Thu Hoai - Translated by Kim Khanh