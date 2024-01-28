Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC officials extend Tet greetings to religious establishments

SGGP

A delegation of HCMC's authorities led by Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc visited and offered Tet greetings to some local religious establishments and dignitaries on January 27.

The delegation of HCMC's authorities led by Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (5th, L) offers Tet greetings to Most Venerable Thich Le Trang and Buddhist dignitaries of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Executive Board in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

At the visit to the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Executive Board in HCMC, he wished Most Venerable Thich Le Trang, Head of the VBS Executive Board in HCMC, Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns, and followers a new year of good health and happiness.

The Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee extended his sincere thanks to the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha Executive Board in HCMC, Buddhist dignitaries, and followers for outstanding contributions to the charity and social activities ensuring social and national security in the city, especially in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the VBS Executive Board of HCMC provided free meals to isolation areas and Covid-19 treatment facilities.

He highly appreciated the leadership of Most Venerable Thich Le Trang and the activities taken by Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns, and followers in building the great national solidarity bloc.

He hoped the VBS Executive Board in HCMC would continue to carry out more meaningful activities to contribute to the city’s development.

The delegation sends the best wishes for a happy New Year to Most Venerable Thich Nhu Niem at the Phap Hoa Pagoda. (Photo: SGGP)
Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc offers Tet greetings to Head nun Thich Nu Tin Lien (3rd,L). (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the delegation sent the best wishes for a happy New Year to Most Venerable Thich Nhu Niem, Vice Secretary of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha of HCMC; and Head nun Thich Nu Tin Lien, Deputy of the 14th National Assembly, member of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and the Executive Committee of VBS in HCMC.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh

