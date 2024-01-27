HCMC Chairman visits, gifts border guard force, heroic mother

This morning, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai led a delegation to visit and present gifts to the border guard force, public security force and heroic mother.

HCMC Chairman Phan Van Mai visits, gifts border guard force, heroic mother

The delegation of leaders of the City Party Committee, the municipal People's Council, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City led by Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai, came to stations to border guard force, public security units and heroic mother on the occasion of the Tet holiday ( the Lunar Year 2024).

Paying a visit to the Southern Permanent office of the Border Guard Command, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai highly appreciated the contributions of the Southern Permanent Agency and Border Guard Command in recent times.

On the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year 2024, the Chairman wished the Party Committee and Command, officers and soldiers of the Southern Permanent Agency and Border Guard Command a Happy New Year and a blessed year ahead.

While visiting the 596th Information Brigade - Communications Corps, Chairman Mai emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City always identifies the 596th Information Brigade as an important part of ensuring communication, information security and safety of the city.

On the same day, the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the delegation visited the Southern Permanent Agency, Navy Command exchanging about the development situation of Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Phan Van Mai sent a thank-you of city's leaders and people to officers and soldiers for protecting the peace of the sea and islands, contributing to ensuring national defense and security of the southern largest city and the country.

Chairman Mai (3, L) and the doctors and nurses of District 4 Hospital

On the same afternoon, Chairman Mai came to wish the doctors and nurses of District 4 Hospital a happy new year. He listened and shared with the staff and doctors of District 4 Hospital about the results of operations in 2023 and the difficulties that the medical staff are facing.

Appreciating the medical team of District 4 Hospital for doing a good job of taking care of people's health over the past time, especially during the Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control period, Chairman Phan Van Mai hoped medical workers of the hospital to develop last year’s fruitful results to overcome difficulties for the sake of public health.

Chairman Mai and Heroic Vietnamese Mother Nguyen Thi Tuu

Next, the delegation came to the house of Heroic Vietnamese Mother Nguyen Thi Tuu, who is currently 107 years old. Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai expressed his joy to see that mother Nguyen Thi Tuu is in good health condition. He wishes Mother Nguyen Thi Tuu a happy and healthy life with her children and grandchildren and a warm and joyful spring.

Chairman Mai and orphan Tran Ngoc Diem My

The delegation also dropped by the house of resident Huynh Ngoc Phuong, a poor ethnic minority household living in District 4, who is currently unemployed and relying on the support of relatives and local authorities. The Chairman asked about her health and encouraged her wishing her a healthy and peaceful life.

Finally, the delegation visited the house of Tran Ngoc Diem My, an orphan being raised by relatives in District 4. Chairman Phan Van Mai kindly inquired about her studies and life expecting the little girl to try to study hard. He hoped that her relatives and local government would continue to support her so that she could study well to become a good citizen.

By Ngo Binh -Translated By Anh Quan