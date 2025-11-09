HCMC offers VND23 billion to support people in Cao Bang Province

The Party Committee, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City have provided financial support to help residents of Cao Bang Province recover from storm and flood damage.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (3rd, L) presents aid to help residents of Cao Bang Province recover from storm and flood damage. (Photo: SGGP)

Continuing its efforts to accompany and provide timely assistance to localities affected by storms and floods, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has presented financial support to help residents of Cao Bang Province recover from disaster damage. The assistance includes VND3 billion (US$113,964) in relief aid, VND10 billion (US$379,883) for the construction of a bridge, and VND10 billion to repair Kim Dong Kindergarten.

Speaking at the ceremony to present the financial aid, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, emphasized that in recent times, storms and floods have caused severe damage across many provinces in Northern and Central regions.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents VND10 billion in support for the repair of Kim Dong Kindergarten in Cao Bang Province. (Photo: SGGP)

With the spirit of mutual support and compassion, a long-standing tradition of solidarity and kindness, Ho Chi Minh City has always extended its concern and assistance to compatriots in affected regions, guided by the message “The whole country stands with our beloved Central and Northern regions.”

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc affirmed that the city’s support is focused, targeted, and responsive to the specific needs and conditions of each locality, ensuring that aid reaches the right places, at the right time, and to the right beneficiaries.

Ho Chi Minh City has also provided financial support to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees of Hue City with VND20 billion (US$759,766), Da Nang City with VND15 billion (US$569,824), and Quang Ngai Province with VND5 billion (US$189,941). This initial funding is intended to help localities equip themselves with rescue and relief facilities, ensure that residents do not suffer from hunger or cold, and assist communities in overcoming difficulties as quickly as possible.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents VND10 billion in support for the construction of a bridge in Cao Bang Province. (Photo: SGGP)

In recent times, Ho Chi Minh City has carried out numerous initiatives to support communities affected by storms and floods, guided by the spirit of providing the fastest, most effective, and highest level of assistance possible within the city’s capacity. In addition to financial aid, the city has also organized delegations to visit, encourage, and share in the difficulties faced by affected residents.

Alongside its efforts to assist other localities and people in disaster-hit areas, Ho Chi Minh City has paid special attention to residents within the city who have suffered damage to their homes and crops due to storms, whirlwinds, high tides, and heavy rains. The city has proactively dispatched working delegations to visit, provide support, and help local families stabilize their lives as soon as possible.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh