HCMC offers free Metro Line 1 rides to mark New Year, Tet holidays

Passengers will be offered free rides on Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line No. 1, running from Ben Thanh to Suoi Tien, during the 2026 New Year and Lunar New Year holidays.

HCMC will offer free Metro Line 1 rides to mark New Year and Tet holidays. (Photo: SGGP)

On October 10, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, signed an official dispatch conveying the directive of the city’s Chairman regarding the provision of operational funding for Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien). Under the directive, the metro will offer free rides to the public during the 2026 New Year and Lunar New Year holidays.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has approved a proposal by the Department of Construction, allowing Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Company No. 1 (HURC1) to coordinate with Hoa Sen Advertising and Trading Joint Stock Company to implement a funding support program. The initiative will provide free public rides on Metro Line No. 1 on January 1, 2026, as well as on February 16 and 17, 2026 (the first and second days of the Lunar New Year). During this period, the metro trains will also be decorated with political messaging combined with commercial advertisements, in accordance with guidance from the Department of Culture and Sports. The implementation costs will be covered as proposed by Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Company No. 1 (HURC1).

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has assigned HURC1 to proactively coordinate with relevant agencies, including the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Traffic Management Center and Hoa Sen Advertising and Trading Joint Stock Company, to ensure compliance with regulations and to complete all legal procedures before implementation.

Relevant departments and agencies, including the Department of Culture and Sports, the Department of Finance, the Department of Construction, and the Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR), have been instructed to strengthen coordination, provide guidance, and monitor the implementation process. They are also tasked with promptly reporting any issues and proposing solutions to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

The initiative to offer free rides on Metro Line No. 1 during the New Year and Lunar New Year holidays is expected to facilitate public travel, encourage residents to experience the modern transit system, and promote the image of Ho Chi Minh City as a dynamic and civilized metropolis in the early days of the new year.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh