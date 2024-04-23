HCMC museums free on National Reunification Day

State-owned museums will offer free entry to the public in HCMC as part of the city’s activities to celebrate the 49th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification on April 30.

Seventeen museums in HCMC attract 3 million visitors last year. (Photo courtesy of HCMC Museum of History)

The museums will also be free on the International Labor Day, May 1.

Local residents and students from colleges and universities will be encouraged to visit the HCMC Museum of History in Nguyen Binh Khiem street and HCMC Museum in Ly Tu Trong street of District 1.

The HCMC War Remnants Museum in Vo Van Tan street and HCMC Southern Women’s Museum of District 3 are also included.

These museums were also opened free to the public on April 18 to celebrate Hung Kings’ Day, the anniversary of the death of the legendary founders of the nation on the 10th day of the third lunar month.

The city is home to 17 museums and 185 historical and cultural heritage sites.

Museums attracted more than 3 million visitors last year, double the amount compared to the same period of 2022, reported the city’s Department of Culture and Information. The number of foreign visitors was around 250,000.

Museums organized 105 exhibitions and showcases, including many online displays featuring the country’s history and culture in different periods.

The HCMC Museum of History, one of the city’s seven biggest museums, offers exhibitions and showcases featuring Vietnamese history and culture.

Many ancient artefacts, paintings and sculptures dating from the prehistoric era to the end of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), the country's last royal family, are displayed.

Antiques of the Oc Eo Culture - a rich culture of the ancient kingdom of Phu Nam which was discovered in 1944 via artefacts found at sites near Ba The Mountain, now Oc Eo town in An Giang province - are also featured.

The HCMC Southern Women’s Museum offers a smart museum mobile app, providing guests with information about well-known historical figures, historical background and video clips. This app acts as an electronic guide in different languages.

According to Vo Trong Nam, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Information, local authorities have supported museums to upgrade and improve their business, especially online activities, which help guests to view the exhibitions through websites, fanpages and YouTube.

