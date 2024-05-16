HCMC learns about innovative, creative programs of University of Melbourne

The delegation from HCMC led by Chairman of the People's Committee of the city, Phan Van Mai had a working session on an innovative and creative program with the University of Melbourne on May 15, continuing his visit to Australia from May 12 to 18.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Representatives of the University of Melbourne shared experience in high-quality human resources training in various fields of architecture, science, business economics, education, information technology, arts, and healthcare. There are 70,000 students studying at the University of Melbourne, including 45 percent of international students from 150 countries.

Regarding the Melbourne Connect Innovative Precinct, representatives from the university said that the center promotes collaboration among the government, businesses, and the University of Melbourne. The three parties work for advanced projects and initiatives in technology and innovation, particularly in areas of artificial intelligence (AI), data science, biotechnology, and advanced manufacturing.

The center also serves as a catalyst for the spirit of startup, innovation, and creativity by supporting businesses comprehensively in the area of finance, professional consultancy, and connections with leading enterprises.

Delegates attend the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

Members of the HCMC delegation also shared their experiences in innovation and creativity, green economy, green growth, climate change adaptation initiatives, and developing the startup ecosystem.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Phan Van Mai highly appreciated the content that was presented by the university and was impressed with the Melbourne Connect Innovative Precinct.

He hoped that the city would have a model of the Melbourne Connect Innovative Center in the coming time.

Regarding green economy and climate change adaptation initiatives, the Chairman of the People's Committee of the city said that HCMC wishes to collaborate with Australia, especially on the city’s net-zero emissions goal by 2050.

He was also impressed with climate change initiatives in the future. The southern metropolis wished to participate as an active member in this initiative and have extensive cooperation with the University of Melbourne, and its centers and programs in the coming time, he noted.

During the visit, the delegation from HCMC visited and learned about the innovative startup models at the University of Melbourne.

By Dong Son – Translated by Kim Khanh