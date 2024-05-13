HCMC Chairman begins working trip in Australia

On May 13, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation arrived in Sydney to commence their visit and working trip to Australia from May 12 to May 18.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee discusses with the Governor of New South Wales.

On May 13, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation, headed by Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Chairman of the People's Committee, arrived in Sydney to commence their visit and working trip to Australia from May 12 to May 18.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the People's Committee of HCMC and the HCMC delegation visited the University of Technology Sydney (UTS). UTS is a dynamic university renowned for its investment in modern technology, consistently ranking among the top 100 universities globally in fields such as engineering and computer science.

Sharing with the delegation, Professor Glenn Wightwick, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of UTS, emphasized that an innovative scientific foundation is a crucial pillar for sustainable development. The university has fostered numerous collaborative relationships with Vietnamese partners, among which its partnership with HCMC University of Technology holds particular significance.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee works with the New South Wales Department of Transport.

Accordingly, both institutions have implemented cooperative programs across various domains, including environmental protection, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence. During the visit, the delegation toured several departments, gaining insights into simulation and 3D geographic technology and exploring the university's state-of-the-art laboratories and modern library system.

Mr. Phan Van Mai expressed his joy upon visiting UTS, considering it a significant start to this mission to Australia. He emphasized the vital role of education and knowledge sharing within the context of the flourishing relationship between the two countries. Thus, he aims to further enhance cooperation in education and knowledge sharing between the two cities and the two universities in the coming time.

During the working session, Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People's Committee witnessed the signing of an agreement between UTS and HCMC University of Technology regarding a doctoral training program, a collaborative initiative between the two institutions.

The Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee evaluated that the agreement between the two institutions will usher in a new phase, enhancing cooperation and scientific research. This will contribute to addressing issues in HCMC, facilitating human resource development and cultural exchange, and fostering sustainable cooperation between the two parties. HCMC is committed to reaping the benefits of this collaboration, intending to engage UTS to help resolve the city's challenges.

Subsequently, the Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee and the delegation engaged in a working session with the Department of Transport and the New South Wales government agency responsible for e-government. During the meeting, Mr. Phan Van Mai expressed the delegation's eagerness to glean insights from New South Wales' experience in innovation and sustainable growth.

These are areas in which the state has forged ahead and garnered abundant experience. HCMC aims to lead Vietnam in implementing initiatives under the new bilateral cooperation framework, especially since both nations elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership earlier this year. HCMC seeks to exchange experiences in applying technology for smart transportation development and establishing one-stop administrative services, and city departments and units will soon identify specific avenues for cooperation.

During the working session, representatives from the Department of Transport and the e-government agency of New South Wales briefed the delegation on the establishment of a safe, reliable, and integrated transportation system designed for efficient operation and public convenience. Furthermore, they shared insights on traffic signal optimization and traffic management strategies aimed at reducing congestion.

Representatives from various units of New South Wales also introduced the delegation to SCATS technology—a system facilitating the transition of cities into smart urban areas through forecasting and future modeling.

Representatives of New South Wales units introduce SCATS Technology to the delegation.

Later that afternoon, Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People's Committee and the delegation had a courtesy meeting with Margaret Beazley, the Governor of New South Wales. Governor Margaret Beazley warmly welcomed the delegation to New South Wales, reminiscing about her visit to HCMC in 2023. She expressed admiration for the city's development, particularly in healthcare and education.

The Governor of New South Wales endorsed further collaboration between the two parties in areas such as digital transformation, science, technology, innovation, and sustainable growth. She emphasized that New South Wales is an ideal partner for HCMC in these domains, given its long-standing technological advancements.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People's Committee extended his appreciation to the Governor of New South Wales for hosting the delegation. He underscored that this visit aims to contribute to the recently established comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Australia in March 2024, as well as marking the 5th anniversary of the cooperative relationship between HCMC and New South Wales.

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, and Ms. Margaret Beazley, Governor of New South Wales

Mr. Phan Van Mai emphasized that HCMC aims to collaborate with other Australian localities, including New South Wales, to lead in implementing the strategic partnership.

During this visit, HCMC will initiate various concrete collaborative endeavors with New South Wales, including partnerships between universities and cooperation between the Department of Health and the University of Sydney, especially innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable growth. Thus, Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People's Committee hopes that the Governor of New South Wales will endorse these collaborative efforts and recognize that fostering cooperation beyond governmental levels will significantly contribute to substantial development between the two entities.

In the evening of the same day, Chairman Phan Van Mai of HCMC People's Committee and the delegation had a courtesy meeting with Mr. Chris Minns, Premier of New South Wales.

By Dong Son – Translated by Thuy Doan