HCMC’s units, institutes sign cooperation agreement with University of Sydney

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and his delegation had a working session with the University of Sydney on May 15.

At the working session

The HCMC high-ranking delegation witnessed the signing ceremony of cooperation agreements between the University of Sydney and HCMC’s units.

President of the University of Sydney, Mark Scott said that the University of Sydney is one of the top research universities in Australia and ranks 19th globally for this field. The school currently has a strong foundation for research cooperation with Vietnam in sectors including medical research, healthcare, environmental protection, business, and society.

There are 14,000 Vietnamese students studying at the university. The University of Sydney Vietnam Institute will be inaugurated in June, contributing to strengthening the relationship between New South Wales and the southern metropolis, and the two countries, he stated.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the event.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai highly appreciates the University of Sydney Vietnam Institute and affirmed that the city’s authority will create favorable conditions for the institute’s operation.

He suggested that the institute should focus on the fields of healthcare and green growth to address a large volume of work and enhance the institute's presence in HCMC.

HCMC is currently focusing on building a regional specialized medical center providing a space to the University of Sydney Vietnam Institute in HCMC and the city to research issues that will be implemented in the coming time.

Regarding green growth, HCMC has already issued a strategic framework from 2030 to 2050 for net-zero emissions. Therefore, the city's leadership hoped that the institute would support the city in achieving this goal by 2050, he added.

At the signing ceremony

The Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee witnessed the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between the University of Sydney and the Department of Health to support HCMC in enhancing the healthcare workforce and research collaboration; the Net Zero Institute, the University of Australia and HCMC Institute for Development Studies to build a comprehensive cooperation program with the goal of supporting HCMC in promoting research on green and sustainable growth.

During the visit, the HCMC delegation visited and learned about the university's laboratories where medical research is being conducted related to muscle paralysis, cerebral palsy, neurological disorders, blood vessels, and cardiovascular diseases. Currently, the university's research team is collaborating with the Cerebral Palsy Family Association Vietnam (CPFAV) to provide support in the coming time.

The HCMC delegation visits laboratories of the University of Sydney.

The HCMC delegation attends the working session.

By Dong Son – Translated by Kim Khanh