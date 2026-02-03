Ho Chi Minh City

Exemplary workers, trade union members pay tribute to martyrs in Con Dao

SGGPO

A delegation of trade union officials and outstanding workers from Ho Chi Minh City this morning visited Con Dao Special Zone.

They offered flowers and incense in remembrance of fallen heroes, revolutionary soldiers and patriotic compatriots who sacrificed their lives there.

img-7460-1986-9328.jpg
Trade union officials and outstanding workers from Ho Chi Minh City offer incense at Hang Duong Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP/Thai Phuong)

At Hang Duong Cemetery, members of the delegation observed a moment of silence, laid wreaths and solemnly offered incense to honor heroic martyrs and patriotic compatriots who gave their lives for the cause of national liberation and now rest in the sacred land of Con Dao.

All paid their respects in solemn remembrance, pledging to carry forward the heroic and unyielding tradition and, together with the Party, the armed forces and the people, steadfastly protect the nation’s maritime and island sovereignty, worthy of the immense sacrifices made by compatriots and comrades across the country who fought and heroically sacrificed their lives in Con Dao.

img-7392-7650-5016.jpg
Vo Khac Thai, Standing Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Labour Federation offers incense at the grave of General Secretary Le Hong Phong at Hang Duong Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP/ Thai Phuong)

Over the period from 1862 to 1975, Con Dao, the nation’s sacred “Pearl Island”, was turned by French colonialists and U.S. imperialists into a “hell on earth,” where generations of Vietnamese revolutionaries and patriots were imprisoned and brutally tortured.

img-7427-5122-5556.jpg
Hang Duong Cemetery

Following the incense-offering ceremony, the delegation paid tribute at the graves of General Secretary Le Hong Phong, Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Vu Van Hieu, patriot Nguyen An Ninh; offered incense at the grave of Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Vo Thi Sau and the graves of martyrs at Hang Duong Cemetery.

Also in Con Dao Special Zone, the delegation organized a ceremony to admit new Party members from among workers and laborers. These activities were held to commemorate the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 – February 3, 2026).

>>>Below are some photos from the incense-offering ceremony at Hang Duong Cemetery.

img-7411-2303-1623.jpg
img-7432-6066-4529.jpg
img-7439-3537-3703.jpg
img-7443-4477-2332.jpg
img-7448-9100-4662.jpg
img-7451-9686-7905.jpg
img-7460-1986-9328.jpg
By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Hang Duong Cemetery Con Dao Special Zone incense-offering ceremony exemplary workers trade union members

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn