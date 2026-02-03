Exemplary workers, trade union members pay tribute to martyrs in Con Dao

They offered flowers and incense in remembrance of fallen heroes, revolutionary soldiers and patriotic compatriots who sacrificed their lives there.

Trade union officials and outstanding workers from Ho Chi Minh City offer incense at Hang Duong Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP/Thai Phuong)

At Hang Duong Cemetery, members of the delegation observed a moment of silence, laid wreaths and solemnly offered incense to honor heroic martyrs and patriotic compatriots who gave their lives for the cause of national liberation and now rest in the sacred land of Con Dao.

All paid their respects in solemn remembrance, pledging to carry forward the heroic and unyielding tradition and, together with the Party, the armed forces and the people, steadfastly protect the nation’s maritime and island sovereignty, worthy of the immense sacrifices made by compatriots and comrades across the country who fought and heroically sacrificed their lives in Con Dao.

Vo Khac Thai, Standing Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Labour Federation offers incense at the grave of General Secretary Le Hong Phong at Hang Duong Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP/ Thai Phuong)

Over the period from 1862 to 1975, Con Dao, the nation’s sacred “Pearl Island”, was turned by French colonialists and U.S. imperialists into a “hell on earth,” where generations of Vietnamese revolutionaries and patriots were imprisoned and brutally tortured.

Hang Duong Cemetery

Following the incense-offering ceremony, the delegation paid tribute at the graves of General Secretary Le Hong Phong, Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Vu Van Hieu, patriot Nguyen An Ninh; offered incense at the grave of Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Vo Thi Sau and the graves of martyrs at Hang Duong Cemetery.

Also in Con Dao Special Zone, the delegation organized a ceremony to admit new Party members from among workers and laborers. These activities were held to commemorate the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 – February 3, 2026).

>>>Below are some photos from the incense-offering ceremony at Hang Duong Cemetery.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong