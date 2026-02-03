Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in HCMC contributes to city’s development

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet, on February 3, received a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) during a courtesy visit to extend Lunar New Year greetings for 2026.

Most Venerable Thich Le Trang, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, Head of the Central Ritual Committee, and Head of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Executive Board in Ho Chi Minh City, conveyed Lunar New Year greetings to the city’s leadership.

He also briefed city leaders on key Buddhist activities and achievements of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) of Ho Chi Minh City in 2025, highlighting in particular the successful hosting of the United Nations (UN) Day of Vesak Celebration 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City. Most Venerable Thich Le Trang said the event’s success was made possible by the close attention and strong support of the city’s leadership.

At the receiving ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the receiving ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Expressing her appreciation for the New Year visit, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet thanked the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha for its close cooperation with the city’s Party Committee, authorities, and people in contributing to the city’s development and to improving residents’ quality of life.

She also acknowledged and highly valued the contributions made by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) of Ho Chi Minh City in 2025. During the year, monks, nuns, and Buddhist followers actively took part in social and community activities, making meaningful contributions to social welfare efforts across the city.

Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet expressed her hope that the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Executive Board in Ho Chi Minh City would continue to guide monks, nuns, and followers to remain united and actively engage in community activities, thereby helping to strengthen national solidarity.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh