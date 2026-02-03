Ho Chi Minh City leaders visit and extend Tet greetings to several hospitals

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders yesterday paid visits and extended Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to several hospitals.

Mr. Huynh Thanh Nhan, Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council, led the delegation.

At the University Medical Center Ho Chi Minh City, Associate Professor, PhD, MD Nguyen Hoang Bac, Director of the hospital, reported that in 2025, the hospital provided medical examination and treatment to 2.6 million patients across its three facilities, with about 30 percent being city residents.

The hospital has consistently fulfilled its mission of public healthcare, continuously developing advanced medical techniques and undertaking training and scientific research.

Huynh Thanh Nhan, Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, visits and extends Tet greetings to the University Medical Center Ho Chi Minh City.

Associate Professor Nguyen Hoang Bac expressed his hope that the hospital would continue to receive strong support from city leaders in the coming time to further develop and better meet the healthcare needs of the public.

During the meeting, Vice Chairman Huynh Thanh Nhan emphasized that the development of Ho Chi Minh City has been significantly supported by institutions and units operating in the city, including the University Medical Center. He noted that the city supports prioritizing surplus facilities for education and healthcare, including a proposal to repurpose the former Ba Ria–Vung Tau Political, Administrative Center headquarters for the University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Ho Chi Minh City.

On the occasion of celebrating the success of the 14th National Party Congress, commemorating the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 – February 3, 2026) and welcoming the Lunar New Year, Vice Chairman Huynh Thanh Nhan extended his best wishes to the hospital’s staff for continued growth and achievements, and encouraged the hospital to remain closely engaged in contributing to the development of a civilized, modern and compassionate city.

At An Binh Hospital, Vice Chairman Huynh Thanh Nhan commended the collective efforts of the hospital over the past years. From outdated facilities in the past, the hospital has now become more modern with new buildings and advanced equipment, reflecting the city leadership’s attention to the healthcare sector.

He believed that An Binh Hospital would continue to develop advanced specialized techniques, improve the quality of medical examination and treatment, and contribute to enhancing the physical well-being and health of the city’s residents.

Huynh Thanh Nhan, Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, presents Tet gifts and extends Tet greetings to An Binh Hospital.

Reporting at the meeting, Dr. Ho Hai Truong Giang, Director of An Binh Hospital, said that the hospital has implemented many high-quality medical services and strengthened specialized fields such as neurosurgery, urology, andrology and rehabilitation. Along with the operation of new buildings, the hospital is set to receive investment in modern medical equipment during the 2026–2030 period, creating strong internal capacity for further development.

Regarding employee welfare, in addition to increased income under Resolution 27 of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and special allowances under Decision 73, An Binh Hospital has provided a Tet bonus of VND15 million (US$576) per person, applied equally to all positions.

In addition, the hospital has organized various Tet care activities for disadvantaged patients, including zero-cost charity markets, lucky money for inpatients, and support for severe patients.

By Giao Linh- Translated by Huyen Huong