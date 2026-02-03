Laos seeks continued support from Ho Chi Minh City in human resource training

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Le Quoc Phong, on February 3 received the Consul General of the Lao People's Democratic Republic in the city, Phonesy Bounmixay.

The Lao Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City paid a courtesy visit and extended New Year greetings ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Lao Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Phonesy Bounmixay, expressed his appreciation to the Vietnamese Government and the Ho Chi Minh City authorities for their support in human resource training for Laos.

He highly appreciated the program “Vietnamese Families with Lao and Cambodian Students Studying in Ho Chi Minh City” and hoped the city would continue to assist Laos in developing its workforce and strengthen connections between universities on both sides to deepen educational cooperation, thereby contributing to Laos’s socio-economic development.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Le Quoc Phong, affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City would continue to work closely with and provide active support for Laos in the development of its human resources. He said the city welcomed feedback from Laos in order to refine training programs to better align with the specific needs of Lao localities, ensuring the most tangible benefits for the country’s development.

Affirming that the success of foreign enterprises, including those from Laos, is also the success of Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Le Quoc Phong said that in its efforts to develop into a regional economic and financial hub, the city relies not only on its own strengths but also on cooperation and support from external partners. He stressed that Ho Chi Minh City is committed to creating the most favorable conditions for foreign businesses, including Lao enterprises, to explore investment opportunities in the city, thereby contributing to the further strengthening of the special Vietnam–Laos friendship.

The Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee also expressed his hope that the Lao Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City would continue to serve as a bridge to promote cooperation between businesses from both sides.

