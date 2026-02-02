Operation of Ben Nghe tidal control gate advances HCMC’s flood control efforts

The resumption of operations at the Ben Nghe tidal control gate, part of Ho Chi Minh City’s VND10 trillion (US$408 million) flood control project, marks a significant step forward in the city’s long-term strategy to address tidal flooding.

On this morning’s inspection, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong, together with leaders of city departments, agencies, and the project investor, conducted an on-site review at the Ben Nghe tidal control gate in Xom Chieu Ward and officially resumed the project titled “Addressing Tidal Flooding in Ho Chi Minh City with Consideration of Climate Change – Phase 1.”

The Ben Nghe tidal control gate operates continuously, monitoring water levels inside and outside the inner city through a system of sensor stations installed along rivers and canals. Data on tidal levels, water flow, and rainfall are transmitted in real time to the control center to support decisions on gate operations.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong, speaks at the event

During high tides, the sluice gates are closed to prevent seawater from entering the inner city, thereby reducing the risk of flooding in central areas. When tides recede, the gates are opened to allow rainwater and stagnant water to drain into the river system. The operation process is flexibly adjusted in accordance with tidal cycles and weather conditions, with manual intervention applied when necessary to ensure safety and operational efficiency.

According to the investor’s report, following a comprehensive review of the project’s current status, overall progress has reached approximately 94 percent. Most major components have been completed, and relevant units are focusing on finishing remaining works, calibrating and adjusting equipment, integrating control systems, conducting trial operations, and completing acceptance procedures.

At the Ben Nghe sluice gate, dredging of the riverbed and completion of the automatic control system are being accelerated to ensure stable operation. Other major tidal control gates, including Tan Thuan, Phu Xuan, Cau Kinh, and Ba Buom, are continuing work on management buildings, landscaping, installation of electromechanical equipment, and the central control system. Meanwhile, the Muong Chuoi, Cay Kho, and Phu Dinh sluice gates are undergoing embankment construction, riverbed reinforcement, completion of access roads, and preparation for gate installation. Riverbank embankment works are also progressing rapidly to ensure synchronization across the entire system once operational.

Nguyen Tam Tien, General Director of Trung Nam Group, said the company has concentrated resources and coordinated closely with contractors to inspect and fine-tune the system in order to bring the project into trial operation as soon as possible. The investor also proposed participating in the initial operation phase to ensure system stability, while providing warranty and technical support to minimize operational risks.

Speaking at the inspection, Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong emphasized the critical importance of the tidal control project to the city’s flood prevention strategy. He noted that despite construction progress exceeding 92 percent, the project had faced numerous challenges and obstacles, resulting in prolonged delays.

Following the issuance of Government Resolution No. 212 to resolve existing bottlenecks, along with strong direction from the city and coordination among relevant agencies, major obstacles have largely been removed, enabling the project’s official resumption. City leaders acknowledged the efforts of the investor and related departments in restoring progress and gradually bringing key components into operation.

The city will continue to accelerate procedures related to land allocation, finalize credit agreements, and resolve remaining issues through a dedicated task force. Relevant units will also coordinate the simultaneous implementation of remaining tidal control gates and the dike system to ensure overall progress.

Under the current plan, the project is scheduled for completion and full operation in 2026, contributing to tidal surge control, improved drainage capacity, and reduced flooding in both inner-city and suburban areas.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan