Ho Chi Minh City establishes steering committee to review public assets

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has issued a decision to establish a Steering Committee to review public assets, including land and buildings, under the city’s management.

Under the decision, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Dang Minh Thong, has been appointed Head of the Steering Committee, while Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Cong Vinh, will serve as its Deputy Head.

The Steering Committee comprises eight members, including Hoang Vu Thanh, Acting Director of the Department of Finance, who is a standing member; Director of the Department of Agriculture and Environment, Nguyen Toan Thang; Director of the Department of Construction, Tran Quang Lam; Director of the Department of Planning and Architecture, Vo Hoang Ngan; Director of the Department of Home Affairs, Pham Thi Thanh Hien; Deputy Chiefs of the Office of the City Party Committee Le Ngoc Khanh and Nguyen Hoang Anh; and Deputy Chief of the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Huynh Thi Thanh Hien.

The Steering Committee is tasked with reporting to and submitting proposals to the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee on plans for the rearrangement and handling of public assets following organizational restructuring, ensuring efficiency and preventing waste. It is also responsible for directing, supervising, and inspecting the implementation of assigned tasks by relevant agencies to ensure effectiveness and timely progress.

The Steering Committee is tasked with reviewing and compiling a detailed, comprehensive, and accurate inventory of public assets, including land and buildings under the city’s management authority.

In terms of scope, the review covers land, buildings, and other assets attached to land that are classified as public property managed by the city.

The entities subject to the review include state agencies, public service units, Party bodies, socio-political organizations, mass organizations assigned tasks by the Party and the State under the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and enterprises wholly owned by the State.

The Steering Committee will also coordinate with competent authorities and supervising agencies of units proposing additional allocations of land and buildings under the city’s management to reach a unified determination of jurisdiction and allocation plans, ensuring strict compliance with regulations and alignment with the city’s development orientation.

In addition, it will propose specific plans for the management, use, and exploitation of surplus or underutilized land and building assets, ensuring they meet both immediate needs and the city’s long-term development goals.

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has designated the Department of Finance as the Standing Agency of the Steering Committee. The department will coordinate with relevant agencies and sectors to consolidate proposals and submit them to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for reporting to the Party Committee of the People’s Committee before sending to the Steering Committee for review and feedback.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Kim Khanh