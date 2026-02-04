Ho Chi Minh City leaders pay Tet visits to individuals, institutions

On February 3, delegations of Ho Chi Minh City's leaders and officials paid visits and presented gifts to outstanding organizations and individuals on the occasion of the Lunar New Year.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Duong Anh Duc (3rd, L), visits the Hiep Phuoc Port Border Guard Station. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegations represented the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, led by municipal leaders.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Duong Anh Duc, visited the Hiep Phuoc Port Border Guard Station; the Regional Defense Command of Area 4 – Nha Be under the Ho Chi Minh City High Command; Nha Be General Hospital; the Southeast – Ho Chi Minh City Mobile Police Regiment; as well as policy beneficiary families, senior citizens, near-poor households, and orphaned children in Hiep Phuoc Commune and Nha Be Commune.

The delegation extends Tet greetings to Nha Be General Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

At each location, Mr. Duong Anh Duc acknowledged and commended the efforts and contributions of the collectives and extended New Year greetings to the units and individuals and their families, wishing them a joyful and warm holiday and success in fulfilling their tasks in the year ahead.

The leader of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee expressed his sympathy and appreciation for officers and soldiers on duty during the Lunar New Year holiday, who are unable to be with their families, and called on the units to ensure that the holiday is organized thoughtfully and warmly for all personnel.

Head of the Inspection Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Duong Trong Hieu pays a Lunar New Year visit to the Minh Dam Regiment. (Photo: SGGP)

In the meantime, Mr. Duong Trong Hieu, Head of the Inspection Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, paid Lunar New Year visits to armed forces units, medical facilities, and exemplary families in Long Hai, Phuoc Hai, and Long Dien communes.

During the visits, the city’s leader extended Tet greetings and acknowledged the contributions of officers, soldiers, and local authorities in ensuring national defense and security, maintaining public order and social safety, and improving the well-being of residents.

He expressed his hope that the units and localities would continue to uphold solidarity and successfully fulfill their assigned tasks, thereby contributing to better material and spiritual care for officers, soldiers, and the public in 2026.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Tran Van Bay, extends Tet greetings to Hung Vuong Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Tran Van Bay, visited three specialized hospitals, including Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital, Hung Vuong Hospital, and the Ho Chi Minh City Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital.

On behalf of the city’s leadership, he extended New Year greetings to doctors, medical staff, and employees, encouraging the hospitals to continue their development and enhance professional capacity in order to better safeguard public health.

The city’s Vice Chairman hoped that the city’s medical workforce would further uphold its proud traditions, accelerate the application of advanced medical technologies, and continue to provide quality healthcare services for residents of Ho Chi Minh City as well as the broader Southern region.

Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People’s Council of Ben Cat Ward, Nguyen Thi My Hang visits to the Tan Dinh Mental Health Care Center in Bac Tan Uyen Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Nguyen Thi My Hang, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People’s Council of Ben Cat Ward, paid visits to the Tan Dinh Mental Health Care Center in Bac Tan Uyen Commune, as well as exemplary families in Bac Tan Uyen and Thuong Tan communes.

According to Ms. Hang, the delegation’s Lunar New Year visits underscored the city leadership’s deep concern for policy beneficiaries and people facing difficult circumstances. The activities, she said, helped spread a spirit of compassion and solidarity, contributing to an atmosphere in which all individuals and families could welcome the Lunar New Year in warmth and goodwill.

