Renovation of Ben Thanh Market, Turtle Lake complies with regulations

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction responded yesterday to the proposal by the municipal Department of Planning and Architecture regarding the suspension of renovation works in the areas surrounding Ben Thanh Market and Turtle Lake.

The Department of Construction stated that the renovation of the heritage site of Ben Thanh Market, as well as non-heritage structures such as monuments, the lake, and pedestrian pathways around Turtle Lake, along with the renovation of street-facing buildings in these areas, helping create a clean, bright and refreshed landscape for the city center that has drawn public attention and become a favored check-in destination recently.

Regarding the conservation of heritage structures, including Ben Thanh Market and the headquarters of Saigon Railway Company, the renovation has been carried out in a preservation-oriented manner, focusing on upgrading the quality of the structures, repainting them in their original colors, and combining cleaning efforts with the conservation of architectural details.

cho-ben-thanh-4307-9887.jpg
Renovation of the square area in front of Ben Thanh Market. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

During the implementation process, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has received numerous positive responses and constructive comments. The department has listened attentively and proactively organized assessments, conducted field inspections, and engaged in multiple exchanges with the sponsoring unit on paint color changes.

The color scheme at the square in front of Ben Thanh Market is a temporary solution within the traffic island while awaiting a comprehensive development plan. The design can be easily adapted over time.

ho-con-rua-2844-7870.jpg
Renovation of the Turtle Lake roundabout area. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The Department of Construction stated that the sponsoring unit has actively and responsibly implemented renovation works, contributing to the enhancement of the central urban space in accordance with heritage conservation regulations, while striking a balance between cultural identity and modern design.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong

