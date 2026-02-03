HCMC chairman extends Lunar New Year greetings to exemplary units, individuals

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, on February 3, paid visits and presented gifts to outstanding units and individuals on the occasion of the 2026 Lunar New Year.

During a visit to the Southern Regional Standing Office of the Border Guard High Command, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc said the city recorded robust socio-economic growth in 2025, while national defense, security, and public order were firmly maintained. He noted that these achievements were made possible in part by the contributions of the Southern Regional Standing Office of the Border Guard High Command.

According to the city leader, border guard forces in the Southern region have consistently coordinated closely with Ho Chi Minh City in border management and security tasks. He expressed his appreciation for the timely and effective leadership and direction provided by the Party Committee and the Border Guard High Command in the Southern region and voiced his hope for continued cooperation in safeguarding the city’s defense and security in the period ahead.

On the occasion of the 2026 Lunar New Year, the chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee extended his best wishes to the Party Committee and officers and soldiers of the Southern Regional Standing Office of the Border Guard High Command for a joyful and happy spring and continued success in fulfilling all assigned tasks.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, and the delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City also visited the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command. The chairman acknowledged and highly valued the efforts of its officers and soldiers, noting their unity and their consistent success in fulfilling all assigned tasks.

He extended his best wishes to the entire Border Guard force of Ho Chi Minh City for good health and continued excellence in carrying out their duties and expressed his hope that the unit would continue to uphold its traditions, provide support, and contribute to maintaining peace and security in the city.

On the same occasion, the delegation also visited the Southern Regional Standing Office of the Mobile Police Command under the Ministry of Public Security. The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee commended the command’s role in ensuring absolute safety for diplomatic missions and senior leaders during major political and diplomatic events in 2025, thereby contributing to a positive image of the city in the eyes of the international community.

Extending Lunar New Year greetings, he wished officers and personnel of the Southern Regional Standing Office of the Mobile Police Command good health and encouraged them to continue upholding their proud traditions and to excel in fulfilling all assigned duties.

During a visit to the Office of the Ministry of Public Security, the city leader briefed officials on Ho Chi Minh City’s socio-economic development and its major strategic directions in the period ahead.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc also extended his best wishes to officers and staff of the Ministry’s Office, expressing his hope that they would remain united, enjoy good health, and accomplish all assigned tasks.

On the same day, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, visited several exemplary families in Cau Ong Lanh Ward, where he warmly inquired about their health and living conditions.

Presenting Lunar New Year gifts to residents, he extended his best wishes for a healthy and happy new year and encouraged the families to continue overcoming difficulties and working toward stable livelihoods.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh