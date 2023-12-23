HCMC leaders send Xmas greetings to Catholic institutions

A delegation of HCMC officials led by Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Ho Hai on December 23 visited and wished the local Catholic communities in Tien Giang Province a merry Christmas.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Ho Hai (3rd, L) visits Pierre Nguyen Van Kham, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of My Tho (3rd,R). (Photo: SGGP)



At the visit, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai extended his Christmas and New Year greetings to Pierre Nguyen Van Kham, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of My Tho.

He acknowledged programs encouraging people to live a “good life and beautiful religion” conducted by Bishop Nguyen Van Kham.

Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc expresses Merry Christmas to Bishop Joseph Do Manh Hung of Phan Thiet diocese. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc paid a visit and extended greetings to Catholic and Protestant dignitaries and followers in Phan Thiet City of Binh Thuan Province.

He expressed Merry Christmas to Bishop Joseph Do Manh Hung of Phan Thiet diocese who is secretary-general of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam on the occasion of Christmas 2023 and New Year 2024 on December 21.

The city’s leaders hoped Bishop Joseph Do Manh Hung to issue instructions and messages directing Catholic dignitaries and followers to accompany the nation and consolidate the great national unity bloc.

Attending the event were also Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC Tran Kim Yen, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong.

Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc extends Christmas greetings to the bishop of Ba Ria Diocese of the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Nguyen Hong Son. (Photo: SGGP)

At the visit to the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam at its office in HCMC’s District 3 on December 22, the delegation extended Christmas greetings to the bishop of Ba Ria Diocese of the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Nguyen Hong Son.

Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc highly appreciated the outstanding contribution of Bishop Nguyen Hong Son to sustainable poverty reduction, building new rural areas, and social security activities.

He wished that Catholic dignitaries would collaborate with the local authorities to encourage Catholics to lead a good life and become good citizens.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh