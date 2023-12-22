Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC leaders offer Christmas greetings to Catholic institutions in Binh Duong

Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc paid a visit to Bishop Nguyen Tan Tuoc of Phu Cuong Diocese in Binh Duong Province's Thu Dau Mot City on the occasion of Christmas 2023 and New Year 2024 on December 21.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee visits Bishop Tran Dinh Tu, former Bishop of Phu Cuong Diocese. (Photo: SGGP)

The Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee extended greetings to Bishop Nguyen Tan Tuoc, Catholic dignitaries, and followers.

On the same day, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc also visited Bishop Tran Dinh Tu, the former Bishop of Phu Cuong Diocese.

He acknowledged the outstanding contribution of Bishop Tran Dinh Tu to the great national unity bloc and socioeconomic development.

The HCMC delegation extended congratulations to priest Nguyen Van Rien, member of the 14th and 15th-tenure National Assembly (NA), Chairman of the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics in Binh Duong Province cum head of Binh Duong Parish.

Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc pays a visit to Bishop Nguyen Tan Tuoc of Phu Cuong Diocese in Binh Duong Province's Thu Dau Mot City. (Photo: SGGP)
The HCMC delegation extended Christmas greetings to priest Nguyen Van Rien. (Photo: SGGP)
By Xuan Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh

