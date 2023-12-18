HCMC’s leaders extend Christmas greetings to Archdiocese of HCMC

A delegation of HCMC officials led by Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen on December 18 paid a visit to the headquarters of the HCMC Archdiocese on the occasion of Christmas 2023 and New Year 2024.

Attending the visit was Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Tran Kim Yen, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong, and Chief of the Office of the HCMC Party Committee Pham Hong Son.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen extended Christmas greetings to the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of HCMC cum President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam Nguyen Nang.

He wished Archbishop Giuse Nguyen Nang and members of the Catholic Bishops' Conference as well as all Catholics across the city good health and happiness.

The city Party Chief informed HCMC’s outstanding achievements and challenges in 2023, especially Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on the pilot implementation of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC approved by the National Assembly (NA) in June thanks to the solidarity of the Party, Government, the people and Catholic community in the city.

He believed that the Party, Government, the people, and the Catholic community would continue to join hands to build a better city and improve the quality of people’s lives as well as contribute to developing a civilized, modern and humane city.

For his part, Archbishop Nguyen Nang confirmed that he would continue to guide parishioners to actively participate in building and developing the country and HCMC.

