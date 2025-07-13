PM directs to urgently complete Can Tho Oncology Hospital project

During a working conference with local authorities from the Mekong Delta on July 13, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged the city of Can Tho to expedite the completion of the Can Tho Oncology Hospital project, which remains unfinished.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Can Tho Oncology Hospital is designed to accommodate 500 beds with a total investment of VND1.7 trillion (US$65 million). Funding comes from a Hungarian ODA (Official Development Assistance) loan agreement, along with counterpart capital provided by Can Tho City.

The construction of Can Tho Oncology Hospital began in October 2017, but nearly eight years later, the project remains incomplete and has effectively stalled.

Since July 2022, construction on the project has been forced to halt due to the expiration of both the construction contract between the project owner and the consortium of contractors, as well as the project's loan agreement.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged authorities in Can Tho City to accelerate the completion of the Can Tho Oncology Hospital project.

Speaking at the conference, the Prime Minister said that Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City is currently overcrowded and operating well beyond its capacity. A large number of patients come from the Mekong Delta region, causing difficulties and costs for people during the treatment process.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the project is being invested in by the locality. Therefore, Can Tho City needs to promptly complete the procedures to submit to relevant ministries and departments. He underscored the importance of acting with strong determination to ensure the hospital becomes operational as soon as possible in order to serve the healthcare needs of the people.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City, Tran Van Lau, stated that the construction project of Can Tho Oncology Hospital is funded by around VND1.39 trillion (US$53 million) in ODA from the Hungarian government, along with VND334 billion (US$12.8 million) of counterpart funds from Can Tho City.

As of July 1, 2022, construction has been suspended. To date, only VND253 billion (US$9.7 million) has been disbursed, mainly for completing the building's structural framework. Medical equipment and interior furnishings have yet to be installed.

The Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City has proposed that the Prime Minister approve a shift away from using ODA funding and consider allocating over VND1.3 trillion (US$49.8 million) from the state budget to continue the project.

If approved, the city pledged to expedite all necessary procedures and documentation, with a firm commitment to completing construction and putting Can Tho Oncology Hospital into operation by the end of 2026.

Earlier, on July 11, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City, Tran Van Lau, conducted an on-site inspection of the Can Tho Oncology Hospital project.

During the visit, the city’s leader emphasized that the project is critically important for residents in the Mekong Delta. If the project is not completed soon, it will result in substantial waste, he stressed.

By Tuan Quang—Translated by Kim Khanh