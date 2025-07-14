National

Senior military, public security officers promoted to higher ranks

State President Luong Cuong, Chairman of the Council of National Defence and Security and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, presided over a ceremony in Hanoi on July 14.

The ceremony is to hand over promotion decisions to leaders of the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security.

Authorised by the State President, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pham Thanh Ha announced the President’s decisions on military and police rank promotions at the event.

cuong2.jpg
State President Luong Cuong (C) presents the decisions to promote Members of the Standing board of the Central Public Security Party Committee and Deputy Ministers of Public Security Pham The Tung and Nguyen Ngoc Lam, from the rank of Lieutenant General to Senior Lieutenant General. (Photo:VNA)

Accordingly, Senior Lieutenant General Trinh Van Quyet, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), was promoted to the rank of General.

Members of the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, and Deputy Defence Ministers Nguyen Hong Thai, Nguyen Van Hien and Nguyen Truong Thang; and Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the VPA Nguyen Quang Ngoc were promoted from the rank of Lieutenant General to Senior Lieutenant General.

Members of the Standing board of the Central Public Security Party Committee and Deputy Ministers of Public Security Pham The Tung and Nguyen Ngoc Lam were also promoted from the rank of Lieutenant General to Senior Lieutenant General.

cuong1.jpg
State President Luong Cuong (C) hands over the decisions to promote Members of the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, and Deputy Defence Ministers Nguyen Hong Thai, Nguyen Van Hien and Nguyen Truong Thang; and Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the VPA Nguyen Quang Ngoc, from the rank of Lieutenant General to Senior Lieutenant General. (Photo: VNA)

In his speech, President Luong Cuong congratulated the seven officials, affirming that the promotions reflect the recognition and appreciation of the Party, State, and people for their dedication and contributions to the cause of national construction and defence.

The President asked the officers, together with the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defence, as well as the Central Public Security Party Committee, and the Ministry of Public Security, to focus on building the VPA and the People’s Public Security into truly strong, revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern forces, which also remain absolutely loyal and reliable political and combat forces of the Party, the State, and the people.

On behalf of the newly promoted officers, Senior Lieutenant General Trinh Van Quyet affirmed the commitment to continued dedication, striving to build the forces into core pillars in firmly safeguarding the independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the nation, worthy of the trust of the Party, the State, and the people.

