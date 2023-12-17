State, HCMC leaders offer Christmas greetings to Catholic institutions

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on December 16 visited and congratulated the headquarters of the Xuan Loc Archdiocese of Long Khanh City in the southeastern Province of Dong Nai on the occasion of the Christmas season this year.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang visits the headquarters of the Xuan Loc Archdiocese of Long Khanh City in the southeastern Province of Dong Nai. (Photo: VNA)

On behalf of the Party and State leaders, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang extended congratulations to the Bishop of the Xuan Loc Diocese Do Van Ngan and its Catholic community.

The Deputy PM highly appreciated the contributions of the Catholic dignitaries and followers to the country’s socio-economic development and foreign affairs.

At the meeting, he informed that the Vietnamese Government and the Vatican have reached an “Agreement on the Status of the Resident Papal Representative and the Office of the Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam,” according to a joint press release issued by both parties on July 27, 2023, on the occasion of the visit to the Vatican by State President Vo Van Thuong.

On the same day, Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang paid a visit and extended greetings to Catholic and Protestant dignitaries and followers in Phan Thiet City of Binh Thuan Province.

He expressed Merry Christmas to Bishop Joseph Do Manh Hung of Phan Thiet diocese and hoped Bishop Joseph Do Manh Hung to issue instructions and messages directing Vietnamese Catholic dignitaries and followers to accompany the nation and consolidate the great national unity bloc.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc visits the Central Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

In related news, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Head of the Organization Commission of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc conveyed Christmas greetings to typical individuals and collectives at the Central Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics in HCMC on the occasion of Christmas 2023 and New Year 2024.

The Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee highlighted the contributions made by the municipal archdiocese and followers to the city’s socioeconomic development and social security.

He also congratulated Priest Dinh Ngoc Le who was elected as chairman of the Central Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics in HCMC at the 9th National Congress of Vietnamese Catholics to Build and Protect the Fatherland for the 2023-2028 period took place in September.

For his part, Priest Dinh Ngoc Le thanked the city’s leaders for their special attention and assistance to activities of the Catholic parishes across the city and confirmed that he would continue to guide parishioners to actively participate in building and developing the city.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh