Vietnamese French professors awarded higher rank of French Legion of Honor

Vietnamese French professors Le Kim Ngoc and Tran Thanh Van were awarded the rank of Officer in the French National Order of the Legion of Honor during a ceremony on July 14.

The International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in Gia Lai Province announced that this prestigious award is the highest distinction conferred by the French Republic, recognizing the decades-long, outstanding, and enduring contributions of the two Vietnamese-born professors in the fields of science and humanitarian work. The official awarding ceremony took place in conjunction with France’s National Day celebrations on July 14.

Professor Tran Thanh Van was born in Quang Binh Province (now Quang Tri Province), on the North Central region of Vietnam. He is a world-renowned theoretical physicist. He is the founder of several prominent international scientific and physics conference series, including Rencontres de Moriond, one of the most widely anticipated annual physics conferences throughout the world; Rencontres de Blois; and most notably, the Rencontres du Vietnam (Meeting Vietnam), which has been held regularly for the past 32 years.

Previously, Professor Tran Thanh Van was awarded the Legion of Honor, rank of Knight, in 2000. In 2012, he was one of three Asians awarded the Tate Medal of the American Physical Society, an honor recognizing physicists who have made exceptional contributions to the promotion of international scientific collaboration, particularly in the field of physics.

Professor Le Kim Ngoc, originally from Vinh Long Province, is an accomplished female scientist. She was the first in the world to introduce the concept of "cell slicing" in plant biotechnology. In 2016, she was personally awarded the Legion of Honor, rank of Knight, by President François Hollande during his visit to Ho Chi Minh City.

Since 2008, Professors Tran Thanh Van and Le Kim Ngoc have returned to Vietnam to initiate the ICISE project (International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education) in Quy Nhon City in Binh Dinh Province (now Gia Lai Province). After more than a decade, ICISE has welcomed over 16,500 scientists from more than 60 countries, including 18 Nobel Laureates, becoming a symbol of intellectual exchange and the humanistic values of science.

In addition to ICISE, the Vietnamese-French professor spouses are also reflected in initiatives such as the “Rencontres du Vietnam” series, the Vallet Scholarship Fund, support for SOS Children’s Villages, and their ongoing efforts to promote education for younger generations.

By Ngoc Oai—Translated by Kim Khanh