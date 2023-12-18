Ho Chi Minh City

Chairwoman of HCMC People’s Council sends greetings to Catholic communities

A delegation led by Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le visited and congratulated Catholic dignitaries and followers on December 18 on the Christmas season and New Year 2023.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (3rd, L) visits Knight of Grand Cross Le Duc Thinh (4th,R). (Photo: SGGP)

At the visit to Knight of Grand Cross Le Duc Thinh, she extended her wishes for a peaceful, joyful, and blessed Christmas season to the Knight of Grand Cross and his family.

She sincerely thanked Knight of Grand Cross Le Duc Thinh and his family for accompanying the congregation and meaningful activities and contributing to building the great national unity bloc and developing the country.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (3rd, L) visits the Catholicism and Nation Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le extended her warm Christmas wishes to Priest Phan Khac Tu, former President of the Committee for solidary of Vietnamese Catholics of HCMC cum Editor-in-Chief of the Catholicism and Nation Newspaper, along with the newspaper’s staff.

She believed that the Catholicism and Nation Newspaper would continue to promote the spirit of enthusiasm and contribute to the city’s development in the coming time.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

